Trump-Ally Slammed By MSNBC After ‘Shamelessly’ Defending His Sexual Assault ‘Like an 8th Grader’

Several guests on MSNBC's Morning Joe segment attacked Rep. Nancy Mace, a supporter of former president Donald Trump, for her effort to invalidate sexual assault allegations against Trump.

The panel suggested that the Republican congresswoman from South Carolina is "incapable of feeling shame" for attempting to confront ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos about how she can back the business mogul in light of the numerous accusations he is facing, especially those made by E. Jean Carroll, per Raw Story.

In her interview with Stephanopoulos on March 9, Mace repeatedly accused the host of attempting to discredit her as a victim of sexual assault by questioning her support of Donald Trump, who was found guilty of assaulting and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll in a previous year.

When Stephanopoulos repeatedly told Mace that he was talking about the former president's behavior, she continuously fought with him, at one point saying, "It's a shame that you will never feel, George. And I'm not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim. I'm not going to do that."

A jury convicted Trump guilty of sexually assaulting Carroll last year, and they also gave the writer $5 million in damages for abuse and defamation, per MSNBC. The jury found the defendant not guilty of "rape" as defined in the applicable state statute, yet the judge in the case later determined that the former president, for all intents and purposes, “‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’”

Joe Scarborough said, "She's not shamed because she's incapable of being shamed," after presenting a video of Mace angrily berating the ABC anchor. Mika Brzezinski, the co-host, then chimed in, "Although she tried to shame E. Jean Carroll — my God." Brzezinski added, "This is a woman who was jeering Hunter Biden when he tried to show up and testify in public. Ultimately, the private testimony went badly. She was acting like an eighth grader screaming at him."

Scarborough then faced co-panellist Jonathan Lemire, and asked him, "How stupid does she think people are -- how stupid?"

Nancy Mace and Katie Britt assert there is nothing worse for women and girls than sexual assault yet they both support a rapist for president. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/96iuCE54dH — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 11, 2024

Referencing the chatter that's been going about Carroll filing another defamation suit against Trump, Lemire replied, "Yeah, Trump went after E. Jean Carroll again over the weekend and there's some chatter that maybe she should file another defamation lawsuit." Lemire added, "It is bad acting, but really, it's bad faith. What we saw from Representative Mace, it was indeed, although it is impossible to shame it was shameful."

Lemire went on to add, "It is twisting what George Stephanopoulos said and going on the political attack and hiding behind something, of course, that was truly terrible that happened in order to defend her support of Donald Trump." He added, " And this is what we're seeing more and more from Republicans, where it's not just that they're trying to lie for political points, they're detached from reality."