Usher Shares How He Went Into a ‘Bidding War’ With Justin Timberlake Over Justin Bieber

In a revealing interview featured in People's cover story, Usher, the renowned musician at 45, revisited a pivotal moment in his career when he found himself in a bidding war with fellow artist Justin Timberlake, 43, over signing a then-unknown talent, Justin Bieber, now 29, to his and Scooter Braun's joint record label, Raymond Braun Media Group, back in 2008.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Looking back at the competitive landscape of the music industry at that juncture, Usher recalled the concerted efforts he and Timberlake made to sign the budding pop sensation for their individual ventures, as per Page Six. "When you are at the top of your game, some of the greatest things will be presented to you," Usher told People. "And it was, I think, right after [my album] 'Confessions' that I was introduced to Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

The music icon elaborated on his approach, highlighting the personal connection he aimed to establish with Bieber's future manager, Braun, whom he had worked with previously in his career. "I presented Scooter an offer that I felt like he couldn't resist," Usher revealed. "We built a friendship, but this would create a partnership that would span us forever, and it was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake."

Usher spent more time raising Justin than Jeremy like😭 pic.twitter.com/Fc6xbZyBp6 — ☀️ (@purplbase) February 9, 2024

Ultimately, Usher emerged victorious in securing Bieber's contract, signing him to Raymond Braun Media Group. Recounting the negotiation process, Usher emphasized his dedication to the project, stating, "I'm going to give you my passion, and I'm going to give you every bit of what I have to offer."

when usher brings out justin bieber for those last 2 minutes then what? pic.twitter.com/GJPMsXX9I0 https://t.co/v1BUSA5PAP — KAI (@ended_everyone) February 9, 2024

Despite the competitive nature of the industry and the bidding war with Timberlake, Usher expressed no animosity towards his fellow artists. Contrary to any animosity, Usher expressed a keen interest in collaborating with Timberlake, citing his admiration for Timberlake's talent and the enduring impact of his musical legacy. "I have reached out many times, but we've never managed to make it happen," Usher disclosed. "I am motivated by people like Justin. I think that he is an amazing performer, and I think that he has a legacy that should be respected and not compared to anybody else."

Usher says he's got a leg up on Justin Timberlake -- 'cause he beat him in a Justin Bieber bidding war.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/z0T8hU41QL pic.twitter.com/lyUSa6K4Cv — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2024

Recently, amidst heightened anticipation during the Super Bowl, fans eagerly awaited a speculated guest appearance that ultimately didn't come to fruition. The mystery surrounding Bieber's absence from the Apple Music Halftime Stage has finally been unveiled. Instead of joining Usher on stage as many had hoped, Bieber was spotted in the stands at Allegiant Stadium alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber, as reported by Page Six.

Justin Timberlake e Usher pic.twitter.com/4TTEPojGJc — New Era - EITIW 🟡⛽ (@madeiralagofan) February 16, 2024

Leading up to the event, social media buzzed with speculations fueled by the long-standing friendship between Bieber and Usher, raising expectations for a joint performance that could have mesmerized millions worldwide. According to sources, Usher directly reached out to Bieber about performing, with no intermediaries involved.