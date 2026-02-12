Savannah Guthrie Shares Moving Home Videos Of Mom Nancy – Thanks Fans For Their ‘Prayers And Hope’

Savannah Guthrie pulled at her fans’ heartstrings when she shared touching home videos of her missing mom, Nancy Guthrie. She captioned her post on Instagram on Thursday, writing, “our lovely mom.”

The journalist continued her caption, writing, “we will never give up on her. thank you for your prayers and hope.”

In the touching videos, a young Savannah Guthrie and her sister, Annie, were captured as they ran towards their mom, before hopping up on her lap to smile and pose for a photo. The next video showed Nancy and her daughters playing with purple flowers outside a house.

The video ends by revealing a black-and-white family portrait of Nancy Guthrie with her daughters and her son, Camron. Savannah’s fans were so moved over watching the home videos, and sent their love via comments on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Among the comments, Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things posted a prayer emoji and one fan wrote, “And we will never give up on you, we love you so much.”

Many other Instagram followers left red hearts and prayer emojis, while another wrote, “Beautiful. Sending so much love and lifting you up in prayers.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31 after Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cloni dropped her off at her Tucson, Arizona home after enjoying a family dinner. Meanwhile, she was reported missing the next day, February 1, after failing to attend a virtual church session.

Following this, investigators believe Nancy was kidnapped and found a trail of blood at her house after she went missing.

The most recent evidence was surveillance footage unveiled by the FBI, which shows a ski-mask- wearing person fiddling with the front door bell camera at her home in the early morning of February 1, possibly in the act of kidnapping Nancy.

In the footage, the masked individual, wearing gloves, a jacket and backpack, apparently has a weapon holstered at his waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

As noted by Page Six, FBI director Kash Patel says the video footage “may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices.” Since that time, investigators have found a glove similar to the suspected kidnapper wore in the surveillance footage. That glove was apparently found on a dirt path close to Nancy’s house.

Since Nancy was kidnapped, several outlets have received ransom notes demanding for $6 million to be placed in a Bitcoin account, despite no proof of life for Nancy.

TMS received the latest ransom note on Wednesday morning which demands 1 Bitcoin (around $67,000) in exchange for “the name of the individual involved” in Nancy’s abduction. According to the sender, they have tried unsuccessfully to contact Nancy’s children.

“Time is more than relevant,” the ransom note allegedly said.

Meanwhile, Savannah and the family has previously agreed to pay the ransom in a February 7 video on Instagram.

“We received your message and we understand,” the journalist said in her emotional plea to her mother’s kidnapper.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her,” she added. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”