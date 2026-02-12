FBI Agents Seen Looking Through Bushes Near Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona Residence

Yet another day has passed without any information regarding the whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old has been reported missing since February 1, 2026. She was last seen the night before, after spending an evening with her family.

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were seen looking through the bushes close to Guthrie’s Arizona residence. This is where she was last seen. Authorities believe that Nancy Guthrie was taken by force and are treating the case as a kidnapping.

A major escalation in the investigation arrived earlier this week. A potential suspect was captured by her doorbell camera. This masked individual tried to tamper with the camera, using vegetation from Guthrie’s own garden to obscure its line of vision. The video, along with several images that were previously inaccessible were made public by the FBI. FBI director Kash Patel shared the images to his X account, prompting Americans to reach out with any information that might lead to the rescue of Nancy Guthrie.

Additional recovered footage, from the same camera – at the same timeline the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This footage is just before the original video shared, with the individual approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door. 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/h2BxNqSxkh pic.twitter.com/IgMHXWkL5X — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

President Donald Trump has already reviewed the footage and has similarly asked the American people to do what they can to assist with the search. The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for information that could lead authorities to Nancy Guthrie.

The Sheriff’s Department has said that hundreds of agents have been assigned by the FBI. Some were seen coming out of Guthrie’s house with a white trash bag and a paper bag. They also took a stack of mail with them, but had no comments for reporters.

It has been reported that the FBI is looking for anything that might have been tossed out of a car in the area. The kidnapping theory is strengthened by the blood on Nancy Guthrie’s porch. Forensic evidence said the blood belonged to Guthrie herself.

Further, there have been rumors of a circulating ransom letter, which was delivered to media houses. The authenticity of this letter has yet to be confirmed. The authors of the letter asked for Bitcoin as ransom. It presented a deadline of February 9, which has passed without any developments or attempts at contact from the kidnappers.

According to the New York Post, authorities have found a black glove in their investigation. The glove seems to resemble the article that was worn by the potential suspect caught in Guthrie’s doorbell camera. Over 18,000 tips have been received regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.