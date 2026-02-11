FBI Releases Chilling Doorbell Camera Footage Linked to Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mom Case

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since February 1, 2026. Law enforcement and the FBI suspect that she was taken from her home against her will.

Investigators also found traces of blood on Nancy’s front porch, later confirming it was hers. Family members have shared that Nancy, 84, has limited mobility and is in frail health.

Meanwhile, several media outlets received a ransom note, demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin. The authenticity of these notes remains under suspicion.

The note laid out a deadline of February 9th, which has since passed without any additional information about Savannah Guthrie’s mother.

Amid the ongoing investigation, the FBI released new images and footage that might be linked to her disappearance. The video from the doorbell camera of Nancy’s Arizona residence showed a man wearing a mask and he was described as being armed.

According to Tyla, the potential suspect was seen tampering with the doorbell camera. The figure initially moved away after spotting the camera but returned to smear vegetation on the lens in a bid to obstruct its view.

Officials have stated that they believe Nancy Guthrie is alive. The FBI is offering $50,000 for information related to the case. Kash Patel has also released a statement on X regarding the footage.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie: Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

The BBC reported that a man who was suspected of being connected to the case was brought in for questioning and released a few hours later. Identified as Carlos, the man denied having any knowledge about the case.

Savannah Guthrie shared the footage on her social media, reaffirming that she believes that her mother is “still out there.” She also confirmed that her family had heard reports of a ransom letter.

The journalist said that the family is “ready to talk,” encouraging the possible kidnappers of her mother to reach out.

Tonight, I’m praying without ceasing for Savannah Guthrie and her siblings as they make a worldwide plea for the safe return of their 84 year old Mother Nancy Guthrie.

Notice that Savannah talks directly to anyone who may have written a ransom note: “Reach out to us. We are… pic.twitter.com/QPJhE8Pf67 — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) February 5, 2026

President Trump, who has also reviewed the footage, has called this case very unusual. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the President was disgusted by the footage.

She said, “The President directed me to please encourage all Americans with any information to call the FBI.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen in her Arizona home in the evening of January 31st. She reportedly returned after having dinner with her family and was accompanied by her son-in-law, who dropped her off. She has not been in contact with the family since.