One Person Detained in Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance, Now Released Amid Shocking New Developments

The disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie has caused widespread concern across the nation, owing to Savannah’s popularity in the media sector.

The anchor, who has been working on the morning show “Today,” has held the position since July 2012. Guthrie joined NBC News in September 2007 as a legal analyst and correspondent, regularly reporting news across the country.

The 84-year-old Nancy was last seen late Saturday night, Jan. 31, when she arrived home in Tucson, Arizona, at approximately 9:48 p.m., according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Investigators believe she went inside for the night and vanished sometime between then and early Sunday morning, Feb. 1. Members of her church in Arizona noticed that Nancy was missing and alerted her family.

They immediately called 911, and U.S. Border Patrol agents arrived at the scene and began their search. Nancy Guthrie had attended a family dinner near her home, and her daughter Annie had dropped her off that day.

Savannah and her siblings were desperately searching for her when the FBI announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.

The Guthrie family also received ransom messages from an unknown person, and Savannah Guthrie, along with her sister Annie and brother Camron, addressed the unidentified individual through social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

They issued a public appeal on Feb. 1 to whoever may be holding their mother, saying the family is prepared to communicate but needs confirmation that Nancy is still alive.

As of Feb. 11, the FBI has received many tips in the disappearance case, and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance photos and videos of a potential subject covered from head to toe in connection with the case. Authorities reportedly recovered the footage from “residual data located in backend systems.”

Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram Tuesday: “Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

According to Newsweek, the department released an official statement. “Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” it said.

According to a YouTube video by NBC News, Nancy Guthrie lived in a very safe neighborhood in Arizona, but it wasn’t a typical suburb where houses were positioned side by side.

Instead, they were built far apart, and the streets had no lights after the sun went down. It was deserted and secluded. Hence, it’s difficult for both nearby neighbors and experts to quickly determine the identity.

A person was detained based on investigative leads from a traffic stop near Tucson, and a nearby property in Rio Rico, Arizona, was searched. The individual, Carlos Palazuelos, has been described as a “DoorDash driver” in several posts on X.

He was questioned and then released by law enforcement. Palazuelos spoke to the media after his release and said, “I am done. I hope they find the suspect because I am not it”.

Man detained, released in Nancy Guthrie abduction speaks outpic.twitter.com/Nk6owENTim — Rifnote (@viarifnote) February 11, 2026

Meanwhile, at a press briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had reviewed the newly released FBI surveillance footage related to the case. FBI Director Kash Patel has also allegedly discussed the case with his team during a meeting in Arizona.

“This is a heartbreaking situation involving Savannah’s mother,” Leavitt said. “The president urges anyone with information about the suspect to contact the FBI, which is assisting state and local authorities leading the investigation. The entire White House is keeping Savannah and her family in our prayers, and we hope her mother is found safely soon.”

Disclaimer: All information in this story are acquired from secondary sources. Inquisitr is not responsible for them.