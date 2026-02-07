Trump Assures Feds Are Handling Savannah Guthrie’s Mom’s Missing Investigation ‘Very Well’

As the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, nears a week, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that authorities are “doing very well” and that they have found “some clues” that he thinks are “very strong,” regarding the abduction.

“I think we are doing very well,” Trump said on Friday aboard Air Force One, when asked about the Today show host’s mother, per The New York Post.

“Very well meaning we have some clues that I think are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon,” the President said.

“I’m not talking about a search. I’m talking about a solution. We have some things I think that will maybe come out reasonably soon from DOJ or FBI or whoever that could be,” Trump added.

When asked by a reporter whether the authorities have found a suspect in the case, the 79-year-old said, “Yeah. Could be definitive,” adding that “A lot has taken place in the last couple of hours.”

TRUMP ON NANCY GUTHRIE: “We have some clues I think that are very strong and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon.” “I’m not talking about a search, I’m talking about a solution…a lot has taken place in the last couple of hours.” pic.twitter.com/YfVP0gRMCM — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 7, 2026

Previously, when a reporter asked Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos about whether Nancy’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, was a suspect in her abduction, Nanos said that they are keeping an open mind and investigating all possible leads.

“We’re actively looking at everybody we come across in this case, we would be irresponsible if we didn’t talk to everybody,” said Nanos, adding, “Everybody’s still a suspect in our eyes. The family’s been very cooperative, they’ve done everything we’ve asked of them.”

In a press conference held on Thursday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed that on Saturday, January 31, the 84-year-old was dropped off by Cioni at her Arizona home at around 9:48 p.m. after she had dinner with him and her daughter, Annie.

According to authorities, the garage door closed at 9:50 p.m., and no activity was detected until 1:47 a.m., when her doorbell camera disconnected.

Subsequently, at 2:12, the doorbell software detected someone; however, it couldn’t capture them because there was no subscription, per People Magazine.

“We just have no video, but we’re not giving up on that,” said Nanos.

At 2:29 a.m., Nancy’s pacemaker app disconnected from her phone. Later in the morning, someone from the church contacted one of Nancy’s kids as she was absent from service. This prompted the family to visit her house and later call 911 to report her disappearance.

Previously, during a press conference, Nanos revealed that Nancy, who “suffers from some physical ailments” has “some physical challenges” and “is in need of medication,” that, “if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, it could be fatal.”

BREAKING Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have released this heart breaking video pleading for the return of their beloved mother, Nancy. Savannah is asking the person or persons who abducted her mother to get in touch with the family and provide proof of life. She says they… pic.twitter.com/OZsA3VWzpF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 5, 2026

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues, with authorities reporting she may have been abducted. Recently, investigators say ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin were sent by the possible abductor, per The New York Post.

Speaking out regarding the unverified ransom letter received by multiple news outlets, Savannah and her siblings, in a video said, “We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk.”

“However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she’s alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us,” Savannah Guthrie added.