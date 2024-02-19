Rob Kardashian Features in Khloé Kardashian's Fun Video Doing 'Dad Duties'

One of the most fun Kardashian-Jenner aunts, Khloé Kardashian recently hosted a "cousin sleepover" with a pink theme at her lavish $17 million home in Los Angeles, California. Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream were also present for the enjoyable occasion. Not just Dream, the party was also attended by other Kardashian kids- Tatum, Chicago, Stormi, and True. In a Snapchat video shared by Khloe, Tatum is seen wearing an adorable PJ onesie. Viewers caught Rob's voice in the background as the Good American founder pushed him to say "Yay". It appeared like he was on 'daddy duty' setting up sleeping bags.

The video also displayed fruit and popcorn snacks she had prepared; even grandmom Kris Jenner showed up to cheer the kids. As per The US Sun, fans have already been gushing over the fact that baby Tatum looks exactly like his uncle- Rob Kardashian. A few days back, Khloe shared a photo of Tatum on Instagram. A fan reacted and wrote, "He has your dad and Rob's whole face." A second fan wrote, "The people who don’t see Robert Kardashian in these cutie pies face are delusional! That is a baby, Rob." "We need a pic of Tatum and Uncle Rob together," a third fan demanded.

“I was doing my suit fittings in Paris right before the wedding and I just wasn’t comfortable. There were cameras at the airport on our trip there and I was very unhappy with the person I saw in all the pictures. I’m 6’1″ and at my most, I probably weighed 300 lbs. I’m upset I missed my sister’s wedding, but it was a personal decision,” the Arthur George founder told People in 2016 after consciously missing his elder sister Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West. Since his separation woes with Blac Chyna and unexpected weight gain, the Kardashian has been off the spotlight. “It was a big-time scare. I had found out I had type 2 diabetes six months before, but I stopped taking my insulin. I didn’t enjoy the routine. So I ended up nonstop throwing up and I couldn’t even swallow because my mouth was so dry. I felt like I was going to die,” he revealed then about this medical scare.

“When I got out of the hospital, I knew I needed to make changes. Chyna and I had a really big talk, and she told me that by having her cook for me, my diabetes would be gone – and it is,” he added. “I’m very good at disappearing,” he admits. “But I’ll never go to that place again.” “The way I dealt with my issues maybe wasn’t the best, but nobody can make me happy but me,” the Kardashian concluded. “Now I want to see everybody in my family every chance I get. You never know what is going to happen tomorrow, and I don’t want to do that to my mom.”