‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Clarifies Her Weight Loss Is Not a “Revenge Body” but “I-Feel-Good-Body”

In the best shape and mindset, that's Kyle Richards for you. She revealed never been more comfortable in her skin than now, and the TV personality gives credit to her inspiring weight loss transformation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her strict diet and workout regimen to attain the body she has today.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Also Read: 10 Signs That Season 13 of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Could Be The Last Of It

The 54-year-old explained, "I think back to when I was in my 20s and 30s, and I look better than I did then, and that's after having four kids," per US Weekly. "It's never too late. When I was younger, I used to work out to lose weight. Now, it's for me — first and foremost, my mental health. The fact that it makes me look good is just a bonus."

Richards has been in the news for her separation rumors from her estranged husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky. The couple are parents to three daughters- 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia, and 15-year-old Portia. The reality star also shares 35-year-old daughter Farrah with ex-Guraish Aldjufrie.

When quizzed about her motivation behind looking so fit at this age, Richards expounded her fitness journey began in 2022 after undergoing breast reduction. She was advised to refrain from extreme physical exercises for eight weeks as part of the recovery process. However, she admitted to having become demotivated and indulging mindlessly.

Also Read: Denise Richards Explains Her Bizarre 'RHOBH' Return: "I Made an A** Out of Myself"

"At the time, I was on a European vacation, eating pasta and drinking wine and cocktails. By the end of the trip, I didn't recognize myself," recalled Richards. "I had also just lost my best friend to suicide, and I wasn't taking care of myself. And [it was] making me feel more depressed." This drove her to chase her fitness goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

Also Read: Nicki Minaj Reveals She Finally Replied to 'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton’s DM After Instagram Call-Out

"So after we left, I said, 'That's it. I will not have bad carbs — no sugar, no pasta, no bread, no alcohol. And I am going to work out every single day," Richards shared. The Halloween star noticed a massive difference in her body shape, especially after ditching alcohol, which she vouched for "made such a difference in my skin and how I felt."

Although going to the gym is not new, she said she's learned to switch the exercises based on "what her body needs." The RHOBH star detailed she incorporated weight lifting, hot yoga, and running instead of just doing hiking and spin classes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

However, Richards has been accused of making a "revenge body" amid her split with Umansky. But she dismissed any such intention and clarified, "It's certainly not meant to be a revenge body. It's meant to be an I-feel-good body." She said, because of the public scrutiny, they have been seeking therapy.

"We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary," per PEOPLE. "People were upset when they heard [Mauricio and I] were having problems. I felt like we let people down."

More from Inquisitr

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Asks Castmate About Dating Women Amid Morgan Wade Romance Rumors

This Is How ‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards and Singer Morgan Wade Met for the First Time