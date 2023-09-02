10 Most Luxurious Mansions of the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

They wouldn’t be Real Housewives if their mansions weren’t Extravagant!

The franchise's top stars reside in luxurious mansions and residences across the country.

The most extravagant are found among the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with a couple of notable properties from New York and one from the Real Housewives of Orange County. As per the New York Post, "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Monique Samuels has a $4.75 million residence outside of Washington, DC. Real Housewives of Dallas stars Stephanie Hollman and Kameron Westcott boast homes valued at $5 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

1. Heather Dubrow, “RHOC”

Newport Beach, Calif. | $21M

Heather Dubrow, 52, took on the task of personally designing this magnificent 20,000-square-feet residence after acquiring the land for $4.2 million back in 2013. In 2020, its assessed value was recorded at $14.5 million, but Bravo's estimation places the property's worth at approximately $21 million. This extraordinary house boasts seven bedrooms, along with an impressive fourteen bathrooms. Notably, it features a lavish $1 million home theater and a state-of-the-art wine display and cooler valued at $12,000, as per NY Post.

2. Erika Jayne, “RHOBH”

Pasadena, Calif. | $13M

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

This 49-year-old star from RHOBH had already vacated her former residence, which belonged to her ex-husband Tom Girardi, several months prior to it being put up for sale during involuntary bankruptcy proceedings, as previously reported by The Post. Girardi, who has been diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer's and dementia, originally purchased the house for $1.3 million in 1980. The property was officially listed for sale on May 5 with an asking price of $13 million. Currently, Jayne resides in a $1.5 million house, while Girardi temporarily resides in the mansion while it's on the market, as detailed in a previous report by The Post. The house that Jayne has left behind is a spacious 10,200-square-t mansion, featuring four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

3. Lisa Vanderpump, "RHOBH"

Beverly Hills | $11.6M

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

When Lisa Vanderpump was first introduced to RHOBH fans, she resided in a grand 17,000-square-feet mansion that she recently sold for $19 million, as reported by The Daily Mail. However, the property that fans most associate with Lisa is the one she and her husband Todd affectionately named 'Villa Rosa'. According to Screenrant, some of the most memorable episodes featuring Lisa were filmed inside Villa Rosa, and it played a significant role in the RHOBH spinoff, Vanderpump Rules. This Beverly Hills residence spans 8,801 square feet, comprises five bedrooms, and was acquired for $11.9 million, as noted by Nicki Swift. What truly sets this house apart are its enchanting outdoor spaces and the various types of flowers that fill the air with their delightful scents.

4. Sonja Morgan, “RHONY”

New York City, NY | $10.75M

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The RHONY star, aged 57, owns a five-bedroom, five-bathroom townhouse located on the Upper East Side. This charming residence spans 4,650 square feet across five floors and was originally constructed in 1899. The property boasts a delightful courtyard featuring a fountain fish pond, and an upper outdoor terrace, and is adorned with a stunning Murano glass chandelier. She initially acquired the house for $2.6 million back in 1998 and has periodically listed it for sale since 2013, with asking prices ranging from $7.2 million to $10.75 million. Additionally, the property is available for rent, as indicated on Realtor.com.

5. Kyle Richards, "RHOBH"

Encino, Calif. | $8.2 Million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

Kyle Richards, an original cast member from the very beginning, has relocated a few times during her tenure, but her current residence in Encino is an impressive 10,600 square feet. This spacious abode comfortably accommodates Kyle, Mauricio, their four children, and their dogs. The couple acquired the property for $8.2 million, and it boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and an astounding eight fireplaces, as reported by Trulia. It's undeniably one of the most luxurious homes ever showcased on RHOBH, frequently serving as the backdrop for women's gatherings, including cocktails and dinner parties.

6. Sutton Stracke, “RHOBH”

Bel Air, Calif. | $7.9M

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Stracke initially purchased her Bel Air mansion for $7.7 million in October 2020 but is now biding her time in Richards' $3 million Bel Air guest residence. The specific details of Stracke's renovation project remain undisclosed and have not yet appeared in Los Angeles permit records. Her six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home, which currently spans 6,600 square feet on a one-acre lot near the Hotel Bel-Air, was constructed in 1936 and features a grand curved staircase and crown molding. It has been updated with amenities such as a theater, an office, and an infinity pool, as outlined on Realtor.com.

7. Camille Grammer, “RHOBH”

Malibu, Calif | $6.55M

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin Marchant

The former RHOBH star, who is 52 years old, faced the tragic loss of her Malibu home in the devastating Woolsey fires of 2018. Her new home features seven bedrooms and an impressive 13 bathrooms, encompassing nearly 14,000 square feet. Among its notable amenities are a wine cellar, a beautifully appointed wood-paneled library, expansive views of the ocean and mountains, and a magnificent ballroom adorned with an intricate crystal chandelier. Situated on a sprawling five-acre lot, the property includes six horse stalls, a riding ring, two outdoor spas, a tennis court, a barbecue area complete with a fireplace, an organic vegetable garden, a fruitful orchard, lush rose gardens, and enchanting "Monet-inspired lily ponds," as detailed in the listing.

8. Teddi Mellencamp, “RHOBH”

Encino, Calif. | $6.49 M

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Hubert Vestil

Teddi Mellencamp, aged 39 and known for her role in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, bought the Encino farmhouse for $6.49 million in September 2020. This recently built property boasts seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, as reported by Realtor.com. Featuring white oak flooring, a sprawling wraparound terrace, and even a four-hole golf course, this house offers a generous 8,200 square feet of living space. Situated on a 0.42-acre lot, the property boasts amenities such as a cascading waterfall pool, a cabana, an outdoor kitchen, and a basketball court.

9. Dorit Kemsley, "RHOBH"

Encino, Calif. | $6.49 M

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

This remarkable house, valued at $6.4 million, offers a sprawling 9,000 square feet of living space and comprises six bedrooms, along with a movie theater as reported by Style. Fans had the opportunity to witness Dorit's journey to make this house her home in season 10, and in season 11, they saw the completed project. Realtor even pointed out the presence of a dedicated Zoom room, ideal for online schooling and meetings. In season 12, viewers were heartbroken when the home was burglarized while Dorit and her children were present. However, the family has no immediate plans to relocate.

10. Ramona Singer, “RHONY”

Hamptons | $6.43M

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The 64-year-old star of Real Housewives of New York is not only a real estate broker with Douglas Elliman, as previously reported by The Post, but she also owns a high-end property in the Hamptons. She acquired this six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home for under $1 million back in 1995. Today, its assessed value stands at an impressive $6.43 million. Remarkably, this residence is available for rent at a rate of $250,000 per month, as listed on Realtor.com.

