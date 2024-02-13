RFK Jr. Says 'Sorry' to Family for JFK Super Bowl Ad Featuring 'Kennedy, Kennedy, Kennedy'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found himself issuing an apology to his family following the airing of a Super Bowl ad that stirred up controversy within the Kennedy clan, as per Mediaite. The advertisement, which was orchestrated by a political action committee (PAC) backing Kennedy's independent presidential bid, aired during the widely watched event, aiming to garner attention for the underdog candidate. However, instead of applause, the ad provoked ire from other members of the Kennedy family.

F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate, has expressed regret to his family over a Super Bowl commercial that referenced his uncle, the late President John F. Kennedy's 1960 presidential campaign. "I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain," Kennedy wrote on X. "The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you."

Bobby. I’m so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Superpac without any involvement or approvals from my campaign. Federal rules prohibit Superpacs from consulting with me or my staff. I send you and your family my… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

The apology from RFK Jr. was retweeted by Maria Shriver, the sister of Mark and Bobby Shriver, on her X account. The tweet with the advertisement, though, is still pinned to his account as of this writing. Bobby harshly criticized the commercial shortly after it appeared writing, “My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly healthcare views.

Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA.” About an hour later, Mark also wrote a message of support for his brother. RFK Jr. promoted conspiracy theories, including anti-Semitic ones concerning COVID-19, as well as anti-vaccine views before, as per The Washington Post. Several Kennedy family members have openly criticized their cousin and his presidential bid, referring to it as "perilous for our country."

Our momentum is growing. It’s time for an Independent President to heal the divide in our country. 🇺🇸#Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/6rwXW3AwAp — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

The advertisement, which is still shown at the top of Kennedy's X page, takes the campaign song of his uncle, "Kennedy for Me," to add photographs of the independent candidate and color the initial black and white movie. Kennedy's political action committee, American Values 2024, paid $7 million for the video, which was shown during Sunday night's Super Bowl.

According to Tony Lyons, co-founder of super PAC, "RFK Jr. offers us real change along with freedom, trust, and hope," in an NPR statement. "Like his uncle and his father, Kennedy is a corruption-fighter, and it's no wonder the DNC is trying every old trick and inventing new tricks to stop him. The public sees through it all and won't stand for it," he continued. The debut of the advertisement coincides with a few days after the Democratic National Committee complained to the Federal Election Commission, claiming that campaign finance regulations were broken by Kennedy's super PAC.