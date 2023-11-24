Khloé Kardashian posted retro photographs of the Victorian-style, royal-esque paintings she had done for Thanksgiving 2022. Kris, Kendall, and Khloe, as well as Rob, the male member of the Kardashian siblings, can all be plainly identified in the shot. As reported by The Sun, Rob was shown as a monarch or duke, and his sisters as other forms of royalty. Mason was likewise painted to fit the concept, this time as a prince of the Belle Époque.

Mason's 11-year-old sister Penelope was over at their dad's home for the night when Scott Disick posted a photo of the two of them on social media earlier this month. On Instagram, Scott told his followers about his Friday night plans with his two eldest children by saying, "Fright night." There was a photo of Penelope and Mason all tucked up in bed together. This was the first photo of Scott's adolescent kid he had posted online in a while. Mason, who was decked up in a black hoodie, sweatpants, and a full-coverage Halloween mask, flashed a peace sign to the camera.

Rob's famous position was complicated by his split with Blac Chyna following the birth of his daughter Dream. Theirs was a well-publicized romance, making their breakup all the more shocking. In 2016, over the course of their reality show, Rob & Chyna, they became parents to a baby girl. The couple then divorced the following year. A lawsuit filed by Chyna against the family soon followed. Rob's diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes in 2015, after years of yo-yo dieting, was another factor in his decision to withdraw from the public life of the Kardashian family that year.

As reported by People, the model filed a lawsuit against the famous family in 2016, accusing them of abuse and slander and claiming they were responsible for the cancellation of Rob and Chyna's E! series. Rob, meanwhile, has disputed her allegations of physical abuse. Chyna, whose actual name is Angela White, said in a complaint that Rob's famous family was to blame for the cancellation of their show and requested $100 million in damages.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan stated that Chyna attacked Rob with physical force and emphasized that she had other trustworthy sources of money, such as her OnlyFans account. A 12-person jury heard testimony in May 2022 and decided the Kardashian-Jenners weren't liable for Chyna's lost income and projected profits of $100 million.

Despite being featured prominently in the early seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney has posted relatively few images of her son Mason in recent years. During an interview for the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kourtney discussed the requests of her oldest son. As reported by The Sun, she said, "He does not like it. He doesn't want any part of it. He's not on social media. He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it."

