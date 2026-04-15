RFK Jr.’s Secret Journals Expose His ‘Lust Demons’ and Disturbing Fascinations

A new book detailing RFK Jr.’s diary entries has revealed a series of eyebrow-raising incidents, ranging from rating his sexual experiences to cutting a raccoon’s p—s.” Investigative journalist Isabel Vincent published her new book earlier this month. The book, titled RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise, cites numerous sources. The book includes daily journal entries by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from 1999 to 2001.

Unearthed diary entries reveal RFK Jr. battled what he referred to as “lust demons.” He would write down daily if he achieved “victory,” meaning he did not cheat on his wife. pic.twitter.com/roorOOIsez — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 14, 2026

According to People, the author of the book received the journals from an unnamed source who obtained them from Mary Richardson Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s second wife, who died by suicide in 2012. According to People, Mary held on to the journal as “leverage.” She was battling depression even before her marriage to RFK. While various individuals have cited past mental health issues, others have suggested the divorce contributed to her struggles.

Mary cherished her marriage with RFK Jr. and was trying to save it. “She was heartbroken,” a neighbor close to the couple revealed. “She loved Bobby and wanted him to love her. Her identity was wrapped up with her husband’s. It was like she lost her sense of self.” RFK Jr., on the other hand, was battling his own demons, as detailed in his journal entries.

🚨🔥SHOCKING EXPOSURE: RFK JUST SAID IT.. THE “CONSPIRACY THEORISTS” WERE RIGHT ALL ALONG — ABOUT EVERYTHING. UNREAL. BOOOM! [VIDEO] 🚨 🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has detonated a political earthquake by confirming that the so-called “conspiracy theories” about COVID, chemical… pic.twitter.com/ugKgglGjXJ — John F Kennedy Jr (@John_F_kJr) April 13, 2026

Vincent revealed in her books how Kennedy wrote that he was fighting with “lust demons.” He would mark each day as a “victory” if he managed not to cheat on his wife that day. RFK Jr. wrote about his sexual encounters, which he labeled as “muggings.” He even rated these “muggings” on a scale of one to ten.

“Like the fish he caught and the money he made, Kennedy kept a list of the women he had bedded,” the investigative journalist wrote in RFK Jr.’s book, “mostly using only first names to describe them but including their full names if they were socially significant.” Eliza Clooney, a former babysitter for Kennedy and Mary, revealed the “inappropriate sexual advances” the HHS Secretary made towards her.

The book even revealed an unusual account of Kennedy and his fascination with roadkill. “I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p—s out of a road-killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” Vincent wrote, detailing the diary entry RFK Jr. made. “My kids waited patiently in the car.”

Vincent said that Kennedy took the raccoon’s genitals to “study them later.” “You have to understand, Bobby wanted to be a veterinarian as a kid. His after-school job was at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.,” Vincent revealed. “So he’s got a great love and interest in animals and a freezer full of roadkill, I’m sure, where he studies it.”

Kennedy has been quite candid about his fascination with roadkill. “I’ve been picking up roadkill my whole life. I have a freezer full of it,” RFK Jr. said in a 2024 interview. Just like every other powerful and rich individual, RFK Jr. has also crossed paths with Jeffrey Epstein in the past. Vincent has revealed that Mary Richardson Kennedy was a good friend of Ghislaine Maxwell. RFK Jr., on the other hand, had flown on Epstein’s plane in the past and even worked out of his office.