RFK Jr. Announced New Podcast Amidst Infidelity Revelations in Biography

RFK Jr. announced an upcoming podcast. This comes a day after a biography revealing his past full of infidelity was released. Kennedy’s podcast, titled “The Secretary Kennedy Podcast,” is expected to launch soon and will seek to expose what he described as the “truth even when it is uncomfortable.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. even said many have concluded that the government actually lies to us in the trailer of the podcast. He said people are becoming sicker because they lack access to complete information. He said the podcast will feature experts and aim to investigate what he described as corruption within public health systems.

Besides, he assured that he will name the names of forces that “obstruct public health.” Recently, Kennedy Jr. revealed the hospice scam going on in LA by so-called Russian monsters.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces the launch of “The Secretary Kennedy Podcast” pic.twitter.com/spPM00ReXc — TFTC (@TFTC21) April 8, 2026



On the podcast, he will have “fearless conversations with critical thinkers, including independent doctors.” His main goal is to uncover the thing making the population sick spiritually, mentally, and physically.

Separately, the biography “RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise” by Isabel Vincent alleges Kennedy was unfaithful during his marriage to Mary Richardson.

A source told Vincent, “He definitely gaslit her and told her that she was crazy and that her accusations about other women were fantasies. She was innocent and naive, but she drank, which was classic in the sense of being in pain a lot of the time.”

Richardson died by suicide in 2012, as she was depressed, mostly due to RFK Jr.’s infidelity. The biography alleges Kennedy attributed responsibility for his infidelity to marital conflict.

According to the biography, Kennedy struggled to remain faithful and could not resist temptations.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Wednesday he will launch a podcast to discuss public health issues and hold conversations with doctors and scientists, calling it a step toward greater transparency at the nation’s top health agency. https://t.co/mDJNpsw9nI — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) April 9, 2026



According to the biography, Kennedy referred to his urges as “lust demons” in personal diaries obtained by the author. The diaries also describe instances in which he wrote about resisting infidelity.

He wrote, “I made it through a difficult week without acting out. I am proud of myself because the Sirens were on every rock out there.” He told Richardson about wanting a divorce on Mother’s Day while she did everything to raise their three children.

Kennedy married actress Cheryl Hines in 2014. The marriage has also been the subject of media reports about alleged infidelity. A former New York magazine reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, claimed they had a digital affair that lasted for months.

However, these strong claims did not prevent Donald Trump from appointing Kennedy as HHS secretary. Hines also defended Kennedy, pointing out that she knows the truth.