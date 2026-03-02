Politics

Republicans Weigh Loyalty to Donald Trump Amid Growing Fear of Losing Midterm Polls

Published on: March 2, 2026 at 5:56 PM ET

New Jersey GOP divided as upcoming midterms test loyalty to Trump.

Krittika Mukherjee
Written By Krittika Mukherjee
News Writer
Republicans-Donald Trump
Donald Trump. (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons/ Gage Skidmore)

Republicans in New Jersey are facing a tough choice ahead of the midterm elections, scheduled to be held in November 2026. Amid a sheer drop in President Donald Trump’s approval rating and viewership for his State of the Union speech, the Grand Old Party (GOP) is debating whether to stand strongly with the president or step away.

This debate began after recent political losses and tough polls, which led some members to wonder if supporting Trump might cause them to lose key races. They’re dreading whether their loyalty to the president might hurt them in districts that were once considered safe.

Republican state Sen. Jon Bramnick is one of the few who openly spoke about his concerns, while speaking to Politico. Bramnick previously ran for governor of New Jersey on an anti-Trump campaign, but failed to win the Republican primary.

The senator now believes Trump might be a problem for the party, thus affecting the upcoming midterm elections. But despite his harsh comments, Bramnick clarified that he is not “anti-Trump,” but “anti-losing.”

“It’s so obvious when you look at the poll of Trump, you look at the Jack Ciattarelli catastrophe, you look at losses in my district that we haven’t lost in decades. I’ve got Republicans who tell me, ‘You’re just anti-Trump.’ No, no, no. I am anti-losing,” he stated.

Apart from Bramnick, the spotlight is also on Tom Kean Jr., who represents New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District. Kean has previously served in the New Jersey Senate and has been in the U.S. House since 2023.

However, now that he’s preparing for another election in November, some experts believe his close ties to Trump could become an issue. Since midterm elections are usually difficult for the White House ruling party, political advisers believe Republicans like Kean Jr. might face extra pressure.

Therefore, Mike DuHaime, a former Republican campaign strategist suggested that Kean Jr. could benefit by maintaining some distance from the president. “It was already going to be tough because midterms are tough for the party in power. And I think on issues like this, Tom would be safe to carve a little space between him and the president.” DuHaime explained.

Meanwhile, it’s not just voters who are acting as threats to the GOP. Even Democrats hoping to win the seat are attacking Kean Jr. over his record. “Tom Kean Jr. has a tougher voting record than he did last cycle. This is the first time he’s running with a Republican president in office,” Democrat Rebecca Bennett said.

Another Democrat Brian Varela, criticized Kean Jr.’s recent statement about immigration, where he said that a majority of U.S. citizens support Trump for “getting criminal illegal migrants off our streets”.

With midterm elections approaching, New Jersey Republicans are facing major challenges and walking a fine line, as the final decision might suggest which party will control key seats in Congress after November.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *