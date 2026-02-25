Republican Rep. Keith Self forcefully defended President Donald Trump following his State of the Union address, telling Newsmax in a post-speech interview that Trump clearly exposed what he described as Democrats’ “government plantation” agenda. The Texas lawmaker said the president used the nationally televised address to draw unmistakable distinctions between Republican priorities and what he characterized as the left’s dependence-driven policies.

Appearing in direct response to Trump’s address, Keith Self praised Donald Trump for delivering what he called a defining contrast.

“President Trump did a masterful job of drawing the distinctions between the left and the right,” Self said. “The Democrats are for higher taxes. They are for illegal immigrants. They are for keeping costs high because they want people to be on the government plantation. They want people to be on the government dole.”

Self argued that Trump’s speech did more than outline policy — it illustrated consequences. He pointed to the president’s invited guests seated in the House gallery, including victims of violent crime and everyday American heroes. According to Self, their presence emphasized what Republicans describe as the real-world toll of border instability and economic strain tied to rising prices.

Self also suggested that the reaction inside the chamber during Trump’s address revealed more than just partisan disagreement. He pointed to moments when Democrats remained seated during lines that drew applause from Republicans, arguing that the split-screen optics reinforced the president’s argument about diverging priorities. According to Self, the contrast between enthusiastic GOP support and visible Democratic restraint illustrated what he believes is a widening philosophical gap over taxes, border enforcement and the role of government in Americans’ daily lives.

He further contended that Trump’s speech was crafted not only to energize Republican lawmakers but to speak directly to working families watching at home. Self said the president’s emphasis on lowering costs, restoring domestic energy production and tightening immigration policy was aimed at Americans feeling economic pressure. In his view, the “government plantation” critique resonated because it tapped into voter frustration over inflation, high grocery bills and concerns about border security — issues he argued Republicans are confronting head-on while Democrats remain committed to expanding federal oversight and spending.

During the address, Trump also drew bipartisan applause when he called for measures to ensure members of Congress cannot “corruptly profit” from insider information. In a pointed moment, he took a swipe at Nancy Pelosi, jokingly referring to her as “the most successful stock trader in [the] history of Wall Street.”

Pelosi has faced criticism from Trump and opponents over stock trades made by her family, though she has denied any wrongdoing and has voiced support for legislation that would ban congressional stock trading altogether.

Self echoed the broader concern about market-beating returns among lawmakers. He said he does not personally own individual stocks and suggested that members of Congress who consistently outperform the market could be benefiting from knowledge obtained through their official positions.

The issue of congressional stock trading has drawn attention from both parties in recent years, with proposals introduced to limit or prohibit members from trading individual equities while in office. Trump’s remarks signaled renewed focus on the matter, positioning it as part of a broader anti-corruption push.

Throughout the interview, Self returned to what he framed as the fundamental philosophical divide between Republicans and Democrats. He argued that expanded government programs, higher taxes and looser immigration enforcement create a cycle of dependency.

By contrast, Self said Trump’s agenda is centered on economic independence, domestic energy growth and border enforcement — policies he believes empower Americans rather than bind them to federal systems.

As legislative fights over spending, immigration and ethics reform continue, Self’s comments underscored the sharpened rhetoric emerging in Washington. For him, Trump’s State of the Union address was not merely ceremonial — it was, he argued, a clear declaration of where each party stands.