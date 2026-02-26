Senior Republicans Divided Over Donald Trump’s Cabinet Shake Up Rumors

Donald Trump’s Cabinet of advisers appears to be stumbling into new controversies each day. His top advisers have managed to mitigate some of the allegations leveled against them. However, it is no secret that the Cabinet appears to be facing broader image issues.

Senior Republicans are now looking to Trump for an indication of whether the Cabinet will see some sort of shakeup. Sources have reported that there are certain officials whom Trump’s team would like to see gone.

🇺🇸 Donald Trump’s appointees have proven just as unprofessional as he is. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been sidelined from decision-making after leaking classified information into a journalists’ group chat — he’s now excluded from key briefings, and the Pentagon is… pic.twitter.com/7XH9ZjJIUT — Savchenko Volodymyr (@SavchenkoReview) June 20, 2025

There have been reports that the president is being pressured to make some changes to his Cabinet. Republicans are divided into two camps. One group believes that Trump should make changes to the Cabinet as soon as possible so new officials can settle in before Election Day. Others believe letting this team serve through the midterms will allow the party to focus entirely on the elections.

Sen. John Hoeven, speaking on the matter, said, “Folks are going to want to know that the team’s going to stay together through the election. We’re not quite there yet, but we’re getting close. You don’t want to be trying to hire people to train them in, going into an election. All your attention needs to be on the election.”

Trump officials have found themselves fielding controversies and allegations. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is currently accused of having an extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski. Noem has denied the allegations, calling them a “disgusting lie.”

Kristi Noem trotted out her husband, Bryon Noem, for a photo at the White House, but commenters only wanted to ask about her affair with Corey Lewandowski. https://t.co/J9Rvc349yC — Nicki Swift (@NickiSwiftCeleb) February 25, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel has been facing scrutiny as well. With several high-profile cases in the public eye, Patel was seen attending an event with the U.S. men’s hockey team. This has also affected the image of the FBI director, especially in light of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance and the lack of action on files released in relation to Jeffrey Epstein.

Further, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is facing allegations of misconduct and is under investigation.

For now, it appears that Donald Trump does not have any plans to remove any member of his team. This seems to reflect a hard-learned lesson from his chaotic first term in office. While the president has made no indication that there will be a shakeup, an insider has suggested otherwise. It seems that the winds are blowing against Noem and Chavez-DeRemer.

Trump’s Inner Circle Braces for a New Year’s Shakeup Personnel Panic For weeks, speculation has swirled that Trump may be plotting a reset after a scandal-ridden first year back in office.https://t.co/Hs5SQwErvL — @googeliart.bsky.social 🦋 (@GoogeliArt) December 28, 2025

Speaking with RawStory, the insider said, “He looks at it so differently than the rest of us … the biggest convincing factor for him would probably be, ‘Sir, we still are confident about the Senate, but if our margins go down even more, you’re going to have a very difficult time confirming who you want.’ The president’s instincts here are probably not to, but we’ve always wanted Kristi to go.”

As House Democrats threaten to investigate every Trump official who currently stands accused of misconduct, Trump must keep the House in Republican hands. However, given the negative press his team has been receiving, it might be difficult to carry them through Election Day and come out on top.