Politics

Senior Republicans Divided Over Donald Trump’s Cabinet Shake Up Rumors

Published on: February 26, 2026 at 11:22 AM ET

It seems that Donald Trump might be under internal pressure to shake up his Cabinet line up, which is embroiled in some massive PR nightmares.

Anuraag Chatterjee
Written By Anuraag Chatterjee
News Writer
Donald Trump
Donald Trump might want to replace some mebers of his team- and Republicans want to know when that will happen || Credit: Shealeah Craighead

Donald Trump’s Cabinet of advisers appears to be stumbling into new controversies each day. His top advisers have managed to mitigate some of the allegations leveled against them. However, it is no secret that the Cabinet appears to be facing broader image issues.

Senior Republicans are now looking to Trump for an indication of whether the Cabinet will see some sort of shakeup. Sources have reported that there are certain officials whom Trump’s team would like to see gone.

There have been reports that the president is being pressured to make some changes to his Cabinet. Republicans are divided into two camps. One group believes that Trump should make changes to the Cabinet as soon as possible so new officials can settle in before Election Day. Others believe letting this team serve through the midterms will allow the party to focus entirely on the elections.

Sen. John Hoeven, speaking on the matter, said, “Folks are going to want to know that the team’s going to stay together through the election. We’re not quite there yet, but we’re getting close. You don’t want to be trying to hire people to train them in, going into an election. All your attention needs to be on the election.”

Trump officials have found themselves fielding controversies and allegations. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is currently accused of having an extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski. Noem has denied the allegations, calling them a “disgusting lie.”

FBI Director Kash Patel has been facing scrutiny as well. With several high-profile cases in the public eye, Patel was seen attending an event with the U.S. men’s hockey team. This has also affected the image of the FBI director, especially in light of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance and the lack of action on files released in relation to Jeffrey Epstein.

Further, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is facing allegations of misconduct and is under investigation.

For now, it appears that Donald Trump does not have any plans to remove any member of his team. This seems to reflect a hard-learned lesson from his chaotic first term in office. While the president has made no indication that there will be a shakeup, an insider has suggested otherwise. It seems that the winds are blowing against Noem and Chavez-DeRemer.

Speaking with RawStory, the insider said, “He looks at it so differently than the rest of us … the biggest convincing factor for him would probably be, ‘Sir, we still are confident about the Senate, but if our margins go down even more, you’re going to have a very difficult time confirming who you want.’ The president’s instincts here are probably not to, but we’ve always wanted Kristi to go.”

As House Democrats threaten to investigate every Trump official who currently stands accused of misconduct, Trump must keep the House in Republican hands. However, given the negative press his team has been receiving, it might be difficult to carry them through Election Day and come out on top.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *