Trump’s Own Circle Grows Skeptical of His Capabilities as President, Poll Suggests

It appears that Trump’s most loyal disciples are starting to question his ability to lead. A new poll result suggests that a large portion of his followers now believe that he is not fit to handle challenging situations.

​

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, held between February 18 and 23, surveyed 4,638 adults nationwide. The findings indicated that around 30 percent of Republicans think Trump has become unpredictable as he nears 80. At the same time, 17 percent questioned his ability to overcome strenuous situations.

​

Around 61 percent of Americans nationwide believe that the President has become increasingly inconsistent, while 49 percent dismiss his capability to run the office. Some 45 percent of Americans opposed this view, which is a drop from the 54 percent according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in September 2023.

​

Around the same time, about 89 percent of Democrats said that the president had become erratic with age, and 78 percent believed he was not intelligent enough to deal with challenges. Only 29 percent believed he was capable of getting the job done.

​

Now, unsurprisingly, only 19 percent of Democrats agree with the idea; the majority of them view him as an incompetent leader who has no idea what he is doing.

#BREAKING: Lawrence opener 01/19: “This is too stupid even for him. Those are the words of Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump in her social media reaction to Donald Trump’s latest proof that he is unfit to serve as president of the United States. Mary Trump was reacting to Donald… pic.twitter.com/W58mUFWFb6 — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) January 20, 2026

However, the White House has defended the 79-year-old president amid the rising resistance. Trump officials continue to draw examples of former President Joe Biden’s declining health toward the end of his presidential run to validate Trump’s strange behavior and public outbursts.

​

In a conversation with The Daily Beast, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle cheered him on. “President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when the failing legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

Whoa, that close-up of Trump’s hand during #SOTU2026 has me worried – looks like it lost a fight with the podium or maybe too much fast food wrestling? You okay there, Mr. President? Blink if you need a doctor! 😟🖐️ #StateOfTheUnion #StateOfTheUnionAddress https://t.co/Y6OjVWb0Da pic.twitter.com/c00bvTuvl4 — Intare Batinya 🇺🇸 (@GorillaExplorer) February 25, 2026

“Pushing these fake and desperate narratives now about the President is why Americans’ trust in the media just fell to a new all-time low,” he added.

Trump’s mental condition has been questioned frequently. These allegations were triggered by instances of him mistaking Greenland for Iceland, forgetting his father’s medical condition, taking a prompt exit from the Angel family gathering, and zoning out during important events, to name a few.

​

POTUS has also been spotted with bruises on his hands and swollen ankles. Last year, the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The senescent condition results in leg veins struggling to circulate blood back to the heart.