Trump And GOP Unbothered With Rising Healthcare Costs? Lois Frankel Drops Bombshell

Donald Trump and his Republican allies are being accused of misplaced priorities, a point underscored by U.S. Representative Lois Frankel during a fiery speech on the House floor. She criticized the GOP for debating what she described as unnecessary issues while the country faces a major health care crisis.

Frankel raised concerns about the inefficiency of the ruling government under Donald Trump, accusing him of focusing on personal priorities while millions of Americans struggle with the rising cost of health care.

Lois Frankel said, “I rise today amazed that with the healthcare crisis unfolding, the Republican priority before us is plumbing. At a time when families are already being squeezed by rising living costs, President Trump focused on renaming the Kennedy Center, building a ballroom, running a foreign country, and the water pressure in his showers.”

The arguments put forth by Frankel do find a basis in Trump’s revamping efforts in and around the White House. The 79-year-old U.S. president has also undertaken several major structural changes to the premises, many of which align with his personal preferences. One of the most prominent examples is his proposed $300 million ballroom, one of Trump’s long-standing dream projects.

Frankel explained that the most pressing concern facing Americans is the rising cost of medical care. The health care system is set to experience one of the largest cuts in years, which would inevitably deal a significant blow to taxpaying Americans.

In her words, “Republicans in Congress, instead of focusing on lowering health care costs, are debating the definition of showerheads. Really, millions of Americans are losing their health care coverage after Republicans allowed the Affordable Care Act tax credits to expire. And the nightmare of families having to choose between taking their child to the doctor or paying the rent is now a reality, hitting my home state of Florida especially hard.”

Trump & the republicans don’t care about you or this country. Trump admitted yesterday healthcare isn’t a priority. He & republican congress have done nothing to ease the rising cost of living. The rich get richer & the rest of us are struggling — Aberdeen 🌊🌊 🕉️🔯 (@aberdeen40b) January 7, 2026

Lois Frankel then shifted her focus back to the alarming rise in health care costs, which continue to strain already tight family budgets. Affordable health care has become increasingly out of reach, a trend she warned will leave working families sicker and poorer than before.

She added, “Let me be clear. I do not support the legislation being pushed by the Republican-controlled Senate that would leave millions of Americans without access to affordable health care and pile even more pressure on already-stretched family budgets.”

The prospect of people losing their medical insurance has created serious challenges for many households’ financial planning. In many cases, families exhaust what little savings they have, leaving them vulnerable to long-term financial hardship and potential bankruptcy.

Frankel summed up her views with an urgent appeal, stating, “I urge my colleagues to support the three-year extension of the AC tax credits and stop millions of hardworking families from losing their coverage. Fix the pressure where it matters the most. Lower health care costs.”