As Texas Republican Michael McCaul gets ready to depart Congress after 11 terms, he is cautioning that America is rapidly heading toward WW3, approaching a dangerous turning point.

In addition to condemning last week’s Russian drone strike on Poland and claiming that Vladimir Putin is “manipulating” President Donald Trump, the 63-year-old congressman announced her retirement from the House on ABC Sunday.

Trump seemed to minimize the issue when Russia launched at least 19 drones deep into the NATO nation on Wednesday, stating, “It might have been a mistake.” Former anti-terrorism prosecutor Republican McCaul disagreed with the president’s analysis. Martha Raddatz told This Week, “With all deference to the president, I don’t think that was a mistake. I think Putin is testing the resolve of NATO.”

Read 11 term Texas “GOP Rep Issues WW3 Warning as He Announces Retirement”. Vladimir Putin is “manipulating” President Donald Trump.

After Russia sent at least 19 drones deep into the NATO on SmartNews: https://t.co/HQJKVHb6p3 #TrumpEpsteinPedoCoverUp #GopFascistAuthoritarians — OceanGrown (@cnile56ace) September 15, 2025

Pointing to the Russian president’s growing audacious provocations, the fellow Republican said, “We’ve never seen anything like this in recent times. And so, what I’m concerned about is that the escalation here and the temperature rising, we got to be very careful not to be on the precipice of a World War III.”

“I never expected these conversations to be conducted in good faith.” McCaul responded, “Putin is a KGB once and forever,” alluding to Putin’s prior employment with the Soviet spy service. “As a KGB officer, I believe he is manipulating the president.”

Trump has regularly missed deadlines and has not followed through on his threats to impose harsher penalties and “severe consequences” on Russia if it continues the war.

Nevertheless, McCaul, who was elected to the House in 2005 and has previously chaired the Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security committees, expressed optimism that Trump is “realizing that Putin is not engaging in sincere negotiations.” Trump stated that he was “ready to do major Sanctions on Russia” in a Truth Social post on Saturday, but that it would require all NATO nations to halt their imports of Russian oil.

Trump signed an executive order changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. pic.twitter.com/hmhl8TOfLk — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 5, 2025

To make sure his divisive crime crackdown continues, President Trump has recently threatened to declare a national emergency in Washington, D.C. He blasted Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser for cutting off the district police force’s collaboration with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel he dispatched.

Even though he has not yet sent any National Guard troops to Memphis, Trump is likewise making absurd assertions that his action is to blame for the city’s declining crime rate.