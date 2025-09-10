Epstein’s Birthday Letter Just Put Republicans in the Most Awkward Spot – And They Have No Easy Way Out

Donald Trump was already navigating through murky waters as uproar to release the Epstein files intensified shortly after his administration announced that no further documents would be released, and Epstein “client list” doesn’t exist. While he sat in his newly renovated ‘golden’ Oval Office and called the entire scandal a “democratic hoax”, the late convict’s victims and their families bravely gathered at an event in Washington DC to speak about the abuse and support a bill to release the controversial files that could potentially expose many high-profile people.

In the middle of this chaos, Trump received another blow as House Oversight Committee members released a birthday letter that Donald Trump allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday. Previously, when The Washington Post reported the contents of the letter, Trump denied it and sued the newspaper. But the latest release by House Republicans has put Trump’s claim back under scrutiny.

Now the Republicans are either working in unity to defend Trump in this mess or trying to completely ignore it. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), the leader of House Republicans, was asked what he thought of Trump’s alleged birthday note to Epstein. And his reply would barely convince anyone.

Johnson told Huff Post, “I haven’t had a chance to even look at it. I’ve been a little busy.”

Yes, Mr Johnson, we totally believe you! (eye roll)

Dodging questions about Trump’s scandals has long been a habit among Republicans, and their skills are only getting sharper as the controversy is getting trickier day by day. The White House also came forward to defend Trump as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed, “The president did not write this letter. He did not sign this letter.”

“The president has one of the most famous signatures in the world, and he has for many, many years,” she added. Even the President himself told reporters, “It’s not my signature and it’s not the way I speak and anybody that’s covered me for a long time knows that’s not my language. It’s nonsense.”

.@POTUS: “It’s not my signature and it’s not the way I speak — and anybody that’s covered me for a long time knows that’s not my language. It’s nonsense and, frankly, you’re wasting your time.” pic.twitter.com/JknTmIupe7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 9, 2025

Though Trump and his administration are actively calling the signature ‘fake’, the 79-year-old’s personal letters tell a different story. Several letters Trump wrote to New York officials “from 1987 through 2001 show him signing only his first name, and those signatures closely match the first-name only version of Trump’s signature on the Epstein note,” as reported by Deccan Herald.

Trump’s alleged note to Epstein was part of a 2003 birthday book assembled by the late convict’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell. Apart from Trump’s note, it also contained messages from former President Bill Clinton, and a few other high-profile people.

The note in discussion envisions a conversation between Donald and Jeffrey, where they discuss “certain things in common.” The text is surrounded by a marker-drawn outline of a female body with Trump’s signature at the bottom, which people believe resembles a woman’s pubic hair.

🚨🚨HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2Mq8Hu3LY — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told reporters, “I trust what the president said.” He further added that “the Oversight Committee’s looking into it.”

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) noted that when Epstein’s victims recently gathered outside Capitol Hill, they didn’t mention Trump’s involvement in Epstein’s crimes. One of the protestors during the rally even mentioned that they weren’t accusing Trump but wanted him to release the files.

Crane said, “I would base any ideas I have on that from listening to the victims that were up here talking about how they never saw President Trump act inappropriately or be involved in any of that.”

Republicans have also pointed out that the Democrats never acted upon the Epstein matter when they were running the country. Rep. Mike Lawler slammed the opposition as he stated, “This is not about politics, but actually about justice for victims of crime, because I know that’s what my Democratic colleagues have been so concerned about for five years, when they said absolutely nothing about this.”

The White House has added that it would support a forensic analysis of the signature. But the entire revelation has surely added a political headache to the 79-year-old Trump, who’s often in the news over his alleged declining health.