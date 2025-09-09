“That’s Definitely His Signature” – Mary Trump Exposes Donald Trump’s Link to Epstein’s Disturbing Birthday Letter

Donald Trump‘s niece, Mary Trump, has responded to the letter from Epstein’s birthday book released by Democrats on the House Committee. In her X post, she has confirmed that it’s his signature on the creepy letter allegedly signed for Epstein.

The letter contains an explicit drawing of a woman’s figure, with text written inside the outlined space. It reads, ‘Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything.’ This made-up dialogue also has Trump and Epstein in the script, where Trump mentions they have certain things in common, and Epstein agrees. Trump asks, ‘Enigmas never age. have you noticed that?’

To this, Epstein replies, ‘As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.’ Trump further adds, ‘A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.’ Trump then signed the letter using only his first name.

Mary Trump, his long time critic, has responded to the letter and signature, confirming that it’s definitely his. Under her X post, many MAGA supporters are calling her out for defamation and saying she should be sued. Meanwhile, others have agreed with her statement. One of them added, ‘Nothing’s going to happen. MAGA is brainwashed.’

That’s definitely his signature. Just saying. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 8, 2025

So far, Trump has denied any connection to Epstein since their fallout in the early 2000s. Despite promising the release of Epstein files, the Trump administration has not followed through. The White House has also denied the authenticity of the letter. Trump has denied drawing or signing the picture for the birthday letter.

Apart from the signed letter, the birthday book has Epstein’s contacts and personal address. The alleged birthday book also has a message from Lord Peter Mandelson calling him my best pal. The birthday book was compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-partner, for his 50th Birthday.

NEW: Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have given Congress a copy of the birthday book put together for the financier’s 50th birthday, which includes a letter with Trump’s signature

-WSJ pic.twitter.com/L47aiqvjJe — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 8, 2025

The release of the birthday book comes amidst all the pressure the Trump administration has to make the documents public. Recently, some documents were released, but many are not satisfied with the information in them. Moreover, the client list isn’t public till now, assuming Trump’s name is on it; hence, his panic and desperate attempt to call it a Democratic hoax.

Even the missing minute from the prison footage was released in the public documents, confirming people’s assumption that the administration purposely hid the evidence.