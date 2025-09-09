Donald Trump Blasted Over Epstein ‘Panic Post’ – Netizens Say It ‘Reeks of Involvement’ and Could Send Him to Prison

Donald Trump‘s panicked post is making critics term it the most desperate move till now. He lashed out in his post, similar to his previous rants over the Jeffrey Epstein case and the public demand to release the files.

He called the pressure on releasing the files a political hoax. He further added, ‘The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money!’

House Speaker Mike Johnson trying to defend Trump and throwing the former president under the bus didn’t help either. Johnson, in Trump’s defense, stated, “When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant trying to take this stuff down.”

After a few days, he backtracked and tried to play it as an old talking point. But all this adds to the panic Trump may be feeling if the files with his name are released. Trump has called the rise in demand for releases a ‘Democrat hoax that never ends.’

It looks more like Trump is panicking… threatening congrsss if they release the Epstein files it is a “Hostile” Act against the administration! pic.twitter.com/33F066bwSt — Middle 80 Percent (@80Middle) September 4, 2025

Moreover, he went on to accuse democrats of ignoring Epstein’s victims when he was still alive. He asked where they were when the public trials were going on so many years before his alleged suicide.

Now, it may not be clear which one of the trials Trump is pointing at; however, everyone is aware of Epstein’s plea deal. He just had to give all accomplices’ names; his client’s list was involved in trafficking minors.

His death in custody came as a surprise even before this trial could begin. Trump also claims Democrats are trying to reduce poll numbers by reviving the issue when the Department of Justice has already complied with subpoenas.

Seeing Trump in so much panic, an X user called out that this was his desperate attempt. One of them added, “It reeks of desperation and involvement. Which means it’s working and we need to push harder.”

Trump: “It’s time to end the Democrat Epstein Hoax.” This is pure panic. pic.twitter.com/EXPw0NxX2e — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 5, 2025

Another critic commented that the Epstein files must be basically “life in prison for Trump based on the way he is reacting.” Over the past few months, critics have accused the president of denying a relationship with Epstein while also refusing the release of Epstein’s files as promised during the campaign.

Many experts believe Trump has the power to declassify the files and release them, but chooses not to. Meanwhile, Johnson blocked the vote, which could have led to the files’ release.