Donald Trump’s Niece Calls Him ‘Pathetic’ and ‘Incompetent’ in Shocking Rant – Claims Putin Has Been Manipulating Him All Along

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, who has been a longstanding hater of Trump and his ideologies, once again slammed her uncle as a “pathetic creature,” after his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. In a YouTube video, Mary accused Donald Trump of being “incompetent and unprepared,” claiming that Putin is once again successfully manipulating him by fueling fears over mail-in voting in the United States.

According to Mary, Putin played into Trump’s paranoia by suggesting that the 2020 U.S. election was “rigged” due to mail-in ballots, a narrative Trump eagerly echoed during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity. In that interview, Trump said, “Putin told me mail-in voting caused fraud. He said, ‘You had a rigged election because of it.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Lorey (@christinalorey)

As per The Irish Star, Donald Trump even quoted Putin as saying that had he remained president, there would have been no war and “millions would still be alive.” In response, Mary mocked her uncle and said, “Yes, of course we should trust Vladimir Putin, a man responsible for countless Ukrainian deaths, when he says he’s concerned about voter fraud in America.”

Mary Trump then added that Putin does not care about the lives lost in the war, and neither does Trump. Reportedly, Mary claims that Putin tells Trump what he wants to hear, and the POTUS enjoys the attention. Meanwhile, Mary further criticised Trump’s willingness to accept Putin’s false claims unquestioningly, noting that Russia itself has allowed mail-in and even internet voting since 2020.

Mary didn’t stop at mail-in voting. She also addressed Trump’s ongoing political influence, accusing him of pushing for aggressive redistricting in states like Texas and Indiana ahead of the midterm elections. We aren’t surprised by her strong remarks online. She had recently also deemed her uncle “unfit for office.”

“He’s pressuring Republicans to redraw maps to maintain power,” she said, calling it a “hostile redistricting takeover.” She added. In the rest of her video, Mary said that the Republican Party is scared of the president and often unthinkingly follows his orders and his “corrupt path.”

Consequently, Trump’s and Putin’s political personalities are complete opposites. While Trump is a restless man who wants immediate results and a massive spotlight most of the time, Putin is an old-school leader who believes in longstanding partnerships built at a slow and steady pace.

Moreover, Putin was born and raised in a poor, crime-ridden Soviet neighbourhood and worked with intelligence; hence, he believed in using the opponent’s weakness against them. (As Mary said, he says what Trump wants to hear.)

“I told him that we’re going to set up a meeting with President Zelensky, and you and he will meet, and then after that meeting, if everything works out OK, I’ll meet and we’ll wrap it up,” says @POTUS on yesterday’s call to Putin. “It takes, in this case, two to tango.” pic.twitter.com/0j4WF6iE92 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 19, 2025

On the other hand, Donald Trump stemmed from a privileged family; his father, Fred Trump, was a real estate mogul who passed on his legacy to his children. Hence, he loves to be the centre of attraction and maintain a posh image, which is also reflected in his political decisions.

Furthermore, Trump met Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the White House on August 18. Trump has been relentlessly working towards ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. He wishes that Putin and Zelensky would meet and agree to end the war on a common ground.

A historic day at the White House as European leaders joined President Trump in the Oval Office. President Donald J. Trump is the President of PEACE. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/V91JvL7K9Z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 19, 2025

However, even though German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed Putin’s willingness to meet within two weeks, other world leaders at the peace summit were skeptical about the meeting owing to Putin’s last-minute history of not showing up and violating a ceasefire. Finland’s president also cautioned that Putin “rarely can be trusted.”

Only time will give a clear picture of the volatile scenario’s future. Hopefully, Donald Trump can eventually claim credit for being the ultimate global peacemaker and dance in the spotlight.