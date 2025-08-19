Politics

Zelenskyy Gives Trump a ‘Secret Letter’ for Melania after She Urged Putin to End the War

Published on: August 19, 2025 at 10:03 AM ET

President Volodymyr Zelensky personally delivered a response to the letter Melania Trump had sent to Vladimir Putin during the recent peace summit.

Sweta Choudhury
Written By Sweta Choudhury
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Donald Trump at the White House (Image Source: X/@RealJakeBroe) and Melania Trump (Image via Wikimedia Commons/Marc Nozell)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Donald Trump at the White House days after Trump and Putin’s meeting in Alaska. Along with other leaders, they discussed the infamous and longstanding war with Russia and other political developments. Melania Trump sent a letter to Vladimir Putin, whom Donald Trump reportedly hand-delivered on Saturday. 

The letter reportedly has Melania requesting that Putin spare the innocent children from losing their lives, being displaced, or being abducted. It caused quite a stir as in the letter, she wrote, “Some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them—a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future.” She urged Putin to “restore their melodic laughter.”

As per The Irish Star, Zelensky personally responded to the letter Melania sent to Putin after her gesture deeply touched him, despite her absence. He expressed gratitude for Melania’s advocacy and said,  “She sent a letter to President Putin about our children, the abducted children, and my wife, the First Lady of Ukraine, has sent a letter in response.

“She gave it not to you, but to your wife,” Zelensky told Trump with a smile. Trump responded playfully, “I want it,” prompting laughter in the room. Following the meeting, Zelensky wrote on social media to thank Melania: “Your voice matters. It gives strength and sheds light on the injustice of over 20,000 Ukrainian children taken by Russia. We continue our work to bring them and all our prisoners of war and civilians back home.”

Melania Trump is known for advocating for causes related to children. In May 2025, she attended the signing of the “Take It Down Act,” legislation aimed at protecting children from online exploitation. She has a deep attachment to kids and is a great mother to her 19-year-old son, Barron, a New York University student.

While not many details from the summit have been disclosed, The Guardian reported that Trump announced plans to facilitate a direct meeting between Putin and Zelensky. Even German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed Putin’s willingness to meet within two weeks. Still, other leaders at the summit were sceptical, with Finland’s president cautioning that Putin “rarely can be trusted.”

In addition, Trump dismissed an immediate ceasefire as a priority and indicated that the U.S. is ready to coordinate efforts to provide long-term security assurances to Ukraine. Furthermore, Trump took pride in and called himself the global peacemaker, claiming he had ended six international conflicts during his presidency.

His ambition for a Nobel Peace Prize was a motivating factor behind the summit, as he continued to take credit for tirelessly working towards improving the Russia-Ukraine relationship and trying to end the war. Lastly, reports indicate that Zelenskyy agreed to a $90 billion weapons purchase from the U.S., primarily focused on aircraft and air defence systems.

It surely looks like the meeting ended positively, as Donald Trump described it as “extremely productive.” He added, “There were many points we agreed on — most of them,” Trump said. “A couple of big ones remain, but we’ve made some headway. There’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

