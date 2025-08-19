Despite Her Absence, Melania Trump’s Gesture Leaves a Lasting Mark on Trump’s Ukraine Summit

The world has always created a mixed narrative about the First Lady, Melania Trump. One portrays the former model as aloof and absent, relatively uninterested in her husband Donald Trump‘s political career. The other is that she is a dedicated mother, but as a wife, all is not well between the couple, who share a 24-year age difference.

Yet, Melania has perfectly balanced both mother and First Lady roles and slapped back at the trolls with a bang! Although she was physically absent recently, First Lady Melania Trump played a quiet but influential role in her husband’s recent peace meetings concerning Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Melania in a separate post on X (formerly Twitter).

I want to thank @FLOTUS Melania Trump for her attention to one of the most painful and difficult issues of this war – the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia. We deeply appreciate her compassion and her letter to Putin. This issue lies at the heart of the war’s… https://t.co/DHiGcUGydO — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2025

As per The Daily Beast, Monday night. Her name had come up several times during President Donald Trump’s meetings with Zelensky and several European leaders, part of ongoing efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Melania’s involvement began over the weekend when she sent a heartfelt, personal letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was hand-delivered by Donald Trump himself this weekend.

The letter addressed the lives that were affected in the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been going on for months now. It mentioned the children who lost their lives, were displaced, or abducted.

Melania wrote without directly referencing the conflict, “Some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them—a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future.” She urged Putin to “restore their melodic laughter.”

Consequently, during Monday’s high-stakes summit, Zelensky handed Donald Trump a letter from his wife, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, addressed to Melania Trump.

“Many thanks to your wife, the first lady of the United States,” Zelensky told Trump. “She signed a letter to Putin about our children.” Handing over the response, he quipped, “It’s not to you, it’s to your wife—a sensitive topic.” Trump, smiling, replied, “Oh, I want it.”

Meanwhile, as per the outlet, the issue of 20,000 Ukrainian children reportedly abducted by Russian forces has been a significant point of concern. Following Monday’s summit, Zelensky praised Melania in a statement on X: “We deeply appreciate her compassion and her letter to Putin and said that Ukraine has been working tirelessly to bring back the missing children.

🚨BEAUTIFUL: President Trump just revealed First Lady Melania’s deep love for children was behind her peace letter. I’ve met many prominent people, but no family has a love as strong for our country as the Trump family. God bless them. Gifts from God!

pic.twitter.com/0Y5yEER3WI — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 18, 2025

In addition, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also acknowledged Melania’s behind-the-scenes efforts, calling them “a true act of humanism.” Moreover, Donald Trump later posted on Truth Social that the topic of missing children had come up in his discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling it “a top issue for Melania.”

He claimed that his wife deeply loved kids, and said, “She has a great love of children, and she has a wonderful son (referring to Barron) she loves probably more than anyone, including me,” he joked. “But she really hates to see what’s happening to these kids.”

Von der Leyen replied to the words and said, “The human cost of this war must end. Every single Ukrainian child abducted by Russia must be returned. Thank you, President Trump, for your clear commitment today.”

In May 2025, Melania attended the signing of the “Take It Down Act,” legislation aimed at protecting children from online exploitation. At the same time, the POTUS has urged that he should be awarded the Nobel Prize for advocating for world peace during wars between countries like India and Pakistan or Ukraine and Russia.

Rescue from the occupation: 10 more children in Ukraine! Today, @SaveukraineUs has freed 10 more #children from the occupation, including 7 from a large family. The youngest child is 9 months old. To date, we have already returned 345 children to #Ukraine. It was a challenge… pic.twitter.com/PgpbipHo1y — Mykola Kuleba (@MykolaKuleba) May 24, 2024

It seems that Melania is more appropriate for that award now, with her thoughtful words and strong advocacy for the innocent children whose lives have been affected by it.