What can we say about Donald Trump? We have already covered every aspect of the most loved global figure in the world. Despite the increased coverage, the public cannot get enough of some things. There have been ongoing signs that Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage may be under strain. From persistent rumors of Donald’s infidelity to their awkward public interactions, speculation about their relationship continues to grow.

One central talking point was Melania’s noticeable absence from the White House after the start of Donald’s second term. That was mainly because Melania preferred to be in New York with his son Barron since he is studying at NYU. In July 2025, that speculation intensified when President Trump announced plans to build a new $200 million ballroom in the East Wing.

Already, Trump has changed the Oval Office with gold accents and received backlash online.

As per The List, Donald Trump rarely gives insights into his marriage, but when he does, they tend to raise eyebrows. During his July 2025 “Salute to America” speech, he revealed his pet name for Melania: “First Lady.”

“I call her ‘First Lady’ — isn’t that terrible?” he joked. “I say, ‘Good night, First Lady, my darling,’ because it reminds me that I’m president.” he added. Furthermore, Melania Trump is widely seen as the more involved parent to their son, Barron and for good reason. Donald once proudly admitted to never changing a single diaper. “Melania probably wouldn’t let me. I’d just do it wrong,” he told the New York Post in 2006.

Happy 20th Anniversary to Melania!

Alas, the 79-year-old, known for his rude jabs, reportedly commented on Melania’s post-pregnancy body. Columnist Andrea Peyser recalled how, during a visit to the couple, Trump corrected her compliment by saying, “She’s almost lost all the baby weight.” Melania stood silently nearby, wearing stilettos, and didn’t respond.

Consequently, author Michael Wolff, in the book titled ‘All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, revealed details about the couple. As per the Daily Beast, Wolff said, “In some sense, this is the darkest Trump hole,” he writes.

“Nobody knows the answer to the what-about-Melania question. Not even the people closest to him. What is the nature of the marriage? Nobody can tell you.”. Melania’s book ‘Melania,’ released in October 2024, reportedly caught Trump’s campaign by surprise. Though it was largely positive about Trump, its release led to speculation about whether the book was for or against POTUS.

The couple met at a Fashion Week party in NYC in September 1998, and they were involved in a whirlwind romance before they tied the knot in 2004. Yet, sometimes their chemistry seems confusing. Their public appearances have often been marked by awkwardness. In 2018, Trump left Melania standing alone in the cold while he spoke to reporters, holding an umbrella only for himself.

In addition, attempts at PDA have been met with public scrutiny and rejection. Clips of Melania swatting away Donald Trump’s hand have gone viral on multiple occasions. In one instance, during a public event, she shook his hand rather than kiss or hug him.

When was the last time anyone saw Donald and Melania together? She's absent at his court appearances and she's never beside him at rallies. Not together at Mar-a-Lago. She's been publicly humiliated by Trump's infidelity. Could there be trouble in "paradise?"

While some fans aren’t surprised because several reports of Trump being a narcissist have circulated on the Internet long before he ran for president. Once a tweet from Melania’s account, once “liked”, only fueled the rumors. It read, “Seems the only wall Trump built is the one between him and Melania.” The like was later removed, but the Internet took notice.

Yes, Trump is a narcissist. He can convince people that a yellow wall is red. It's what narcissists do.

So many people waste hours of time pointing out where he is wrong. They should, instead, point out how he is shaping a narrative for his control.

And, talk about how to fight.

When the Republican Party announced its nominee for the president, everyone cheered. But soon after, Donald Trump faced allegations of se-ual misconduct. Like every American wife, Ms. Melania defended her husband by calling all those accusations “lies” and saying that he was “egged on” into boyish talk during a 2005 tape in which he made comments about women.

Trump is a malignant (sociopathic) narcissist. He wants what he he's always wanted. Power. And he'll do whatever he thinks necessary to get it.

Therefore, even after Trump’s odd deeds, Melania has stayed by his side throughout the whole journey and supported him. Her love is genuine, and perhaps Trump needs to polish his skills as a husband.