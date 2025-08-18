Was Melania’s Letter to Putin Actually AI-Written? Internet Slams the ‘Vague’ Contents as Wild Theories Explode

The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska made headlines around the world. However, it was more than just the conversations.

Trump hand-delivered a “peace letter” from First Lady Melania Trump at the meeting, requesting that the Russian leader “singlehandedly restore” the “melodic laughter” of Ukrainian children who had endured over three years of conflict.

The letter attracted notice right away. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, officially praised Melania for drawing attention to the predicament of children. However, as the content spread online, many criticized it as being “vague” and questioned whether the First Lady actually wrote it or if artificial intelligence was used to create it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus)

Vladimir Putin decided to read the letter aloud in front of the Russian and American delegations shortly after Donald Trump gave it to him during the Alaska summit, according to Fox News. “Dear President Putin,” it began. “Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger.”

The First Lady continued by outlining how leaders and parents should protect those aspirations. “As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few,” she wrote.

“Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all — so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity — an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.”

“In today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them — a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future.”

She then accused Putin of being directly responsible. “Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter. In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone — you serve humanity itself.”

“Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time,” it concluded.

This letter to Putin from Melania: 1. Says a whole lot of nothing.

2. May have been written by AI. pic.twitter.com/PIlARU5GfH — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 16, 2025

Online people started wondering if Melania Trump’s “peace letter” was written by artificial intelligence shortly after she posted it on her official Instagram. Although the White House has not yet issued an official statement, detractors noted that the content was ambiguous about which “children” it was referring to and what she specifically wanted Putin to do.

The American nonprofit magazine Mother Jones reported that although the message appeared to be directed at Ukrainian children, it never specifically addressed the hardships they have faced since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Keith Edwards, a Democratic strategist, spoke bluntly as well. He claimed that the letter “says a whole lot of nothing” and that it “may have been written by AI” in a post on X.