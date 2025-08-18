Jack Schlossberg Goes Blonde to Mercilessly Mock Melania Trump’s Accent and Letter to Putin – Internet Says ‘We Need More Like Him’

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, has once again taken aim at the Trumps. This time he is poking fun at Melania Trump in a blonde wig.

Over the weekend, Schlossberg posted a video to his social media where he read aloud the First Lady’s recent letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Slipping into a mock Slovenian accent and donning a wig that was clearly too cheap to be convincing, he performed the entire letter before adding his own commentary.

Schlossberg also mimicked Donald Trump’s social media style, writing in all caps: “A message from our BEAUTIFUL FIRST LADY” and signing off with the president’s signature flourish: “thank you for your attention to this matter – We want peace!”

When he finished reading, he broke character to quip, “What am I saying? This make no sense. Please be more specific Miss Melania Trump.”

Melania’s letter, which Donald Trump had shared on Truth Social, had been personally delivered to Putin during the Alaska summit. Although it avoided any mention of Ukraine or war directly, she urged the Russian leader that he could “single-handedly restore” the “melodic laughter” of children caught in the conflict.

After his parody, Schlossberg followed up on X with a cryptic jab: “Remember—It was REALLY HARD to get rid of NAPOLEON I think the current US regime might be in power for quite a while But, I LOVE attrition!! that’s the good news :)”

On Instagram under Schlossberg’s video, comments were flooding. One person wrote, “the accent is terrifyingly accurate lol.” Another comment read, ““Protecting the innocence of children”? Her husband and Epstein?” Another user wrote, “We need more Jack in drag.”

This isn’t Schlossberg’s first swipe at Trump. Just last month, when Republicans floated renaming the Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania, he blasted the idea on Instagram: “The Trump Administration stands for freedom of oppression, not expression. He uses his awesome powers to suppress free expression and instill fear. But this isn’t about the arts.”

He went on, “Trump is obsessed with being bigger than JFK, with minimizing the many heroes of our past, as if that elevates him. It doesn’t. But there’s hope — art lasts forever, and no one can change what JFK and our shared history stands for.”

Later, on X, he cheekily addressed Trump directly: “If you release your Epstein files, I can help you achieve your life-long goal of changing the name of the Kennedy center. Let’s make a fantastic deal?”

Meanwhile, Schlossberg’s own political profile is rising. Just last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appointed him to the America250 Commission. Schlossberg publicly thanked him: “for your leadership at this critical hour… I won’t let you down.”

On CNN, Kate Bennett, author of Free Melania, explained that the First Lady’s letter to Putin was an unusual but telling move. According to Bennett, Melania has “always been a voice for children” and wanted to speak to Putin directly about them.

She added that although Melania avoids the spotlight, her influence behind the scenes is strong: “She wants to be in the conversation but no one’s seen her… She has not been in Washington for most of the first 200 days of Trump’s presidency. So it’s definitely behind the scenes [she] has influence.”

Still, Bennett noted the irony of Melania weighing in on such a sensitive issue while staying largely invisible: “This time around it’s much harder to think of her as an active participant… when she is not a typical first lady… She’s more politically aligned with the president than most people think… In a way it’s unusual that she wrote this letter… but at the same time it tracks, it’s very Melania Trump.”