Republican Who Burned Quran Begs for FBI Security Following Kirk’s Killing

Valentina Gomez, the firebrand GOP congressional hopeful who set off national outrage with a flamethrower video torching the Quran, says she now fears she’s “next.”

In a series of posts on X, the Texas 31st District candidate tagged the FBI and top Trump officials while publicly asking for federal protection in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University. “I am formally and publicly requesting protection,” she wrote, claiming she’s receiving death threats after the high-profile killing.

I am officially seeking protection. My father was almost assassinated, my dogs were poisoned, and multiple Death Threats & calls for my assassination have been made. @SecRubio @DeputySecState @SeanParnellUSA @PeteHegseth these are few of the many that are calling for my… pic.twitter.com/gcTJIWF8Yv — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) September 11, 2025

Kirk, 31, the Turning Point USA founder and a fixture of MAGA rallies, was shot from a distant, elevated position as he spoke to students on Wednesday. Federal agents recovered a bolt-action rifle near the campus and released images of a person of interest while urging tips from the public. As of Thursday, the suspect remained at large, and the manhunt was expanding.

Gomez, who brands herself “America-first-MAGA,” has courted scandal for months and built a following with shock ads and incendiary language. In late August, she posted a campaign spot in which she uses a flamethrower to burn the Quran, framing it as a stand against “Islamization.” The video earned bans across multiple platforms, with X the notable exception, and unleashed a torrent of criticism from civil rights and faith groups.

Her Quran stunt didn’t come out of nowhere. Last winter, Gomez rocketed into national headlines after uploading a graphic clip that simulated the public execution of a hooded “migrant” dummy, arguing public executions would be a cheaper deterrent than deportation. Latino and immigrant advocates condemned the video as incitement, and national outlets documented the backlash.

Texas Republican Congressional candidate Valentina Gomez released a campaign ad in which she is seen burning the Quran, declaring that Islam must be stopped “once and for all” pic.twitter.com/WeiZQ7SwjY — TRT World (@trtworld) August 26, 2025

Since then, Gomez has leaned into the outrage machine. Multiple outlets reported her vow to “end Islam” in Texas and her claim that America is a “Christian nation,” rhetoric that critics say veers from hardline to openly bigoted. International media and U.S. partners covered the Quran-burning clip extensively, noting that she was de-platformed on most sites following the ad.

Now, with Kirk’s killing dominating headlines, Gomez says the threats against her have escalated. Screenshots she shared feature commenters telling her she could be “next.” In her public plea, she cast herself as a 26-year-old Christian woman “speaking the truth” who needs government protection, name-checking the FBI and other senior officials to get their attention.

🚨 BREAKING: Valentina Gomez infiltrates Muslim demonstration in Texas, took the mic and started GOING OFF, causing the crowd to yell “Allahu Akbar.” “Islam is the religion of r*pe, inc*st and p*dophilia… I will NEVER let Sharia Law take over Texas.”pic.twitter.com/pvAeOzsTLD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2025

Whether she receives that security is an open question. The bureau has its hands full with the Kirk investigation, releasing surveillance images and combing through forensics, shoe impressions, a palm print, and even lab work on the recovered rifle. Officials have warned against rumor-chasing as they pick through early leaks about the case. What is confirmed: a long-range shot, a crowded campus, and a gunman who slipped away.

Gomez’s political résumé is as unconventional as her ads. Before her Texas bid, she ran for Missouri secretary of state and finished well out of contention, an earlier brush with notoriety that previewed her flair for viral provocation. With new threats claimed and anger over her rhetoric still boiling, she’s recast herself as a potential target in a charged national moment.

A polarizing candidate who burned the Quran on camera is now begging the FBI for protection as the hunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer intensifies. It’s a snapshot of the current mood, fear, fury, and politics running on lighter fluid.