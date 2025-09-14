“I Can See Satan by Your Side” – Karoline Leavitt’s White House Behind-the-Scenes Triggers Hateful Remarks

Karoline Leavitt once ran for Congress as a Republican at 23 and was endorsed by Charlie Kirk then, as she recently wrote on Instagram. The 28-year-old, who is now Donald Trump‘s press secretary, recently posted something interesting on the same app. She called it a “behind-the-scenes” look. The photo showed Trump walking toward the White House briefing room packed with reporters.

Karoline Leavitt stood near a doorway in heels, holding some papers.

She captioned it: “Behind the Scenes: President Trump enters the White House Briefing Room.” It went up on September 4, 2025, and followed her usual updates on her work and family life with husband Nicholas Riccio and her son. It felt like one of those polished moments meant to show how things work backstage, though plenty of us might wonder how candid it really was!

Her Instagram account shows that her following keeps climbing, currently standing at 2.4 million people.

The photo has a noticeable blue tint, giving it a film-like feel. Daniel Torok, Trump’s Chief White House Photographer, is credited with the shot. Torok’s page has over 27,000 followers, who also keep up with his work.

But if Karoline Leavitt hoped for praise, her comment section quickly humbled her as it turned hostile. Instagram users immediately seized on her post as a chance to criticize. One follower asked, “How many lies pass through your thin lips every day?”

Another user added, “Getting ready to spread more lies.”

The sharpest online attacks got personal. One user wrote, “How do you live with yourself and sleep at night knowing that you are lying for a con man?” Another escalated: “I can see Satan by your side in all pictures.”

Other critics leaned into mockery. A commenter jabbed: “Behind the scenes: did you take off your knee pads for this photo?” while someone else targeted Trump himself, asking: “How’s the White House’s biggest narcissist this morning?!”

Of course, posts related to Donald Trump, much like his political standing in the wake of the Epstein files, always draw supporters. Mixed in with the trolls, loyal fans showed their devotion: “Karoline is the best press sec.”

One user posted plainly: “I love you, Presidente TRUMP.” Several Brazilian accounts joined in. One stated: “Trump is our Brazilian hero.” Another differed: “Brazil belongs to the Brazilian people. Brazil is not Trump’s. Bolsonaro arrested.”

The post had trolling, MAGA loyalty, and Brazilian politics all tangled together!

While Karoline Leavitt’s Instagram comments erupted into chaos, her photographer, Daniel Torok, fueled the fire days earlier. He shared a stark black-and-white photo of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was recently shot and killed. Kirk wore a hoodie featuring “45 47″—a reference to Trump’s first and second terms. Torok captioned it: “We love you, Charlie.”

The post gathered over 25,500 likes as of the time of writing.

Between Kirk’s memorial images and Leavitt’s polished campaign shots, Donald Trump’s team curates their online presence just as much as their political strategy. Whether people accept or mock it in the replies seems to come down to where they stand.

