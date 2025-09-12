Is Karoline Leavitt Trying to Replace Melania as Trump’s Favorite? Bold Moves at 9/11 Ceremony Spark Rumors

President Donald Trump believes in undying loyalties. His politics and his circle are more about optics than substance. This can be seen with the people he surrounds himself with. The fashion and presentation style of men and women around him is very distinct. The one to stand out among these is Melania Trump.

However, it seems that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is taking lessons from the first lady in fashion. At this year’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon, Karoline Leavitt made her presence known by wearing an outfit and attitude that mirrored that of the First Lady Melania Trump.

However, it is not known and probably will remain with Leavitt herself if this was just a coincidence or a deliberate attempt.

The move has once again given rise to speculation that Leavitt is positioning herself as more than just a spokesperson. Maybe this attempt to copy the First Lady’s style is more about power dynamics and less about fashion choices.

One has to remember that First lady Melania Trump is not very keen on getting herself embroiled in the daily working of the White House and spends most of her time away from Washington. During Trump’s first term, she spent a lot of time in Florida as Barron was in school. During the second term, Mrs. Trump is often in New York to keep an eye on Barron and his education.

Melania Trump is the only First Lady in the history of the United States to choose NOT to live with her husband in the White House. pic.twitter.com/EFYL0jTZFg — Mary (@Zalm1_1) August 9, 2025

While during the first term, Ivanka Trump stepped up to take on the duties of the lady in the white house, during the second term, Trump does not have the support of his wife or his daughter as often as he would have liked.

In such a scenario, he is often seen with Pam Bondi or Kristi Noem.

However, after the 9/11 ceremony, speculation that Leavitt is trying to place herself closer to the president and take on more responsibility cannot be outrightly denied.

While honoring victims of 9/11, Karoline Leavitt wore an outfit that was reminiscent of Melania Trump’s style, further proving Leavitt’s love of Donald Trump. https://t.co/Q9RNLkNu5N — The List (@TheListDaily) September 11, 2025

During the ceremony, Leavitt’s appearance was impossible to miss. She was seen wearing a black pleated skirt, a tailored blue tweed jacket, and oversized aviator sunglasses. With her stoic demeanor and her fashion choices, she reminded everyone of Melania Trump.

She seemingly channeled Mrs Trump’s energy and vibes effortlessly. This was observed by not only those who keep an eye on the fashion of the administration but also the political analyst.

@MELANIATRUMP After Easter White House here outside Second President Trump ❤️ Karoline Leavitt 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 pic.twitter.com/W4C7FdVoRN — Frances Alvarez (@frances1264) April 25, 2025

Political analysts didn’t waste any time in pointing out that these choices are not accidental and in the world of politics, which relies heavily on theatre and optic, Leavitt has played her hand very smartly.

Leavitt’s fashion choice could be seen as a signal that she is aiming to step into a more central role. And maybe she is vying for a more influential role, traditionally reserved for Melania herself.

At 27 years old, Leavitt represents a younger generation of MAGA followers. She represents the younger generation of conservatives that Trump is eager to please ahead of the 2026 midterm election. Her polished looks, youth, and ability to stand in front of the media and pledge her allegiance to Trump are exactly what he prefers in his followers.

Karoline Leavitt just said with her full chest that women reporting domestic violence to the police are lying to undermine trump’s crime policies. These people are pure evil. https://t.co/KRr1pNJSHQ — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) September 9, 2025

Some commentators are focusing on her presence as Trump tries to woo the next generation, critics are more interested in her closeness and copying Melania Trump to outshine the first lady and become the face of the movement.

Social media, as usual, was divided with their reactions. While some praised Leavitt’s bold style and called her the “fresh face of MAGA”, others accused her of being a pick -me and trying too hard.

One viral post asked, “Is this a press secretary or a first lady-in-waiting audition?”.

Whether intentional or not, Karoline Leavitt’s bold fashion choices have amplified her visibility and sparked rumors of an internal power shuffle.