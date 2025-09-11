Charlie Kirk’s Last Tweet is Now Deleted – Fuels Mystery During Ongoing Manhunt

Disclaimer: The article has mentions and visuals of killing and violence.

The assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has left people bewildered and in shock. All across several social media platforms, people are still coming to terms with the assassination of conservative commentator that has left the nation reeling.

Several related news reports are making the rounds, one of which is the last post made by Kirk on the social media platform X just minutes before he was gunned down by an unknown person with a sniper bullet.

Charlie Kirk was at a campus event at Utah Valley University. Authorities have not yet arrested anyone in relation to the shooting and are still trying to draw a basic timeline of different events taking place.

All the while, the cryptic timing of Kirk’s last public post is making noise and has become a new detail to pay attention to. This tweet has added a layer of mystery to the tragedy.’

It has been reported that Kirk shared a post on X.com moments before the shooting began.

Kirk’s last posting on X shortly before he was shot .. pic.twitter.com/E6mAIc0hyo — Martha (@MGonigle) September 11, 2025

“WE. ARE. SO. BACK. Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour,” he had posted. The post has since been deleted.

Now, authorities are trying to find out if the shooter had also seen the tweet and had found that Kirk was on campus based on it.

The idea of uncertainty of life comes to haunt in such examples, where someone makes a social media post moments before the tragedy strikes.

After the shooting, several social media users took a screenshot of the post and circulated it. Some have described the post as chilling, eerie, and prophetic.

Experts have said that many times, people deal with shock in different ways, and this could be one of those examples where students in front of him just wanted to remember the fragility of life.

The motivation of the man who shot Charlie Kirk isn’t clear (although he’s probably mentally unstable–duh). What is clear is it was another example of American gun violence. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 10, 2025

Kirk was the co-founder and CEO of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA. He was hosting one of his signature on-campus debates when he was shot.

There were several eyewitnesses and a phone recording of the incident. Based on a first-hand account, and in the videos, Kirk can be seen engaging with a student on the topic of mass shootings before the shot rang out.

He visibly recoiled before he clutched his neck as the blood poured out. Many students ducked down, fearing more shots, while several spectators fled the scene.

Authorities believe that the assailant shot Charlie Kirk using a sniper rifle and that he made his hideout at a rooftop at some distance. However, despite immediate efforts to rush Charlie Kirk to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests made so far. Law enforcement agencies are said to be under extreme pressure as they are pursuing the person of interest.

BREAKING The killer of Charlie Kirk remains at large. FBI Director Kash Patel just now: “The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 11, 2025

The fallout has been immediate and deeply polarized. President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s death and blamed ‘left-wing rhetoric’ for this senseless shooting.

Critics have accused Trump and his allies of exploiting the tragedy for political gain. They have even called out President Trump for not even acknowledging violent attacks carried out against Democrats in recent years.

Amid this political storm, Kirk’s final tweet has become a flashpoint. Supporters are framing it as evidence of his resilience and voice, while skeptics argue that his followers are reading too much into the post.