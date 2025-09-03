Epstein Survivors’ Attorney Teases Explosive Secrets in Hidden Files

The lawyer representing Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors just dropped a bombshell: he says he knows exactly what’s buried in the infamous Epstein files and insists the government is keeping the truth from the public.

Attorney Spencer Kuvin, who has been fighting for justice for years on behalf of Epstein’s victims, appeared on MSNBC on Wednesday and told host Ana Cabrera that the government’s secrecy has gone too far. “President Donald Trump says we don’t know what’s in those files. I know what’s in those files. I know exactly what the government is keeping secret from the public,” Kuvin said flatly.

So what’s inside? According to Kuvin, the hidden records contain the names of high-profile figures who socialized with Epstein, along with videotapes from Epstein’s luxury homes, and financial transactions linked to “procuring young women.” He claims the files detail money moving in and out of Epstein’s accounts that expose how the financier funded his sordid operation. “That’s what the public needs to know,” Kuvin pressed, adding that the evidence was strong enough to form a substantial indictment before it was mysteriously buried.

And Kuvin says he knows who buried it: Alex Acosta, the former U.S. attorney who later became President Trump’s Secretary of Labor. Acosta famously approved Epstein’s controversial plea agreement in 2008, which gave the billionaire a sweetheart deal and kept many of his alleged co-conspirators safe from exposure. “At the end of the day, the person who had all of this information, assessed the data, and created a substantial indictment against Epstein, which was then subsequently buried, is Alex Acosta,” Kuvin charged.

Now, he wants Acosta hauled before Congress. “The public needs to hear what he knows about the evidence that existed at the time, and he should be expected to provide testimony,” Kuvin said.

The attorney’s explosive claims came just a day after NBC News aired a group interview with six Epstein survivors, who blasted the Justice Department for its ongoing failures. They revealed they were never notified about Ghislaine Maxwell’s cushy transfer from her minimum-security lockup to a so-called “country club prison camp.” They were kept in the dark about Maxwell’s DOJ interview altogether. Survivors say this is part of a disturbing pattern: the government consistently fails to keep them informed.

Epstein victims lawyer Spencer Kuvin: “We now know from the words of the President himself that Virginia was right all along, and that she was trafficked out of Mar-a-Lago.” pic.twitter.com/cdNpS1zro7 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) July 31, 2025

Kuvin wasn’t surprised, but he was furious. He noted that a federal judge in Miami already ruled years ago that Epstein’s victims had their rights violated under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act when prosecutors failed to tell them about the original plea deal. “This started back in 2008 and 2009, when the federal government failed to inform victims about the deal with Epstein. They have repeatedly failed these victims for nearly twenty years,” he said.

For survivors, it’s insult piled onto injury. They’ve endured decades of secrecy, legal loopholes, and broken promises while the government shields Epstein’s network. “Enough is enough,” Kuvin thundered, calling on Congress, the courts, and the American public to demand accountability.

As outrage simmers, the tantalizing question lingers: if the attorney for Epstein’s survivors knows what’s hidden, how much longer can the government keep the explosive files under wraps?