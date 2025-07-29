Jeffrey Epstein Had ‘Dirt’ on Donald Trump—Late Convict’s Brother Accuses President of ‘Blatant Lies’

As Donald Trump continues to face the Jeffrey Epstein files crisis, new evidence and claims are coming to light, shining the spotlight on his personal relationship with the convicted s-x offender. Despite his campaign promises otherwise, the President has not taken any efforts to release the documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, under his administration, the Department of Justice and the FBI firmly denied Epstein ever having a “client list.” The agencies also emphasized that there would not be any future public disclosures regarding him.

This announcement also sparked a civil war amongst Trump’s own MAGA base, many of whom are not happy about the government trying to “cover up” the Epstein files. Now, Jeffrey’s brother, Mark Epstein, made a bombshell revelation, claiming that the s-x offender had some “dirt” on Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“In the 2016 election, we were talking about the election and Jeffrey told me that if he said what he knew about the candidates, they would have to cancel the election,” Mark said during BBC Newsnight. This claim has created a new stir despite both Bill Clinton, Hillary’s husband, and Donald Trump denying having any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities.

During the tell-all BBC interview, Mark was asked if he thought his brother “knew things about powerful people.” Epstein told interviewer Matt Chorley, “Absolutely. I believe so, yes. Jeffrey mentioned he had dirt on people. He didn’t tell me what he knew. But he led me to believe that he had dirt on people.”

🚨BREAKING: Mark Epstein, in a brand new interview about his brother Jeffrey, dropped a bomb and it’s going super viral. “In the 2016 election, Jeffrey told me that if he said what he knew about the candidates, they would have to cancel the election. That’s a quote.” Holy sh*t. pic.twitter.com/1e0lbS7KC0 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 28, 2025

However, Mark clarified that he does not have “any evidence” that places the POTUS in the category of crimes Epstein was accused of. “I can neither confirm nor deny that. I wasn’t there, I didn’t hang out with them in those days,” he said.

While he couldn’t link Trump to his brother’s crimes, Mark made sure to speak up about the friendship they shared. He claimed that the POTUS was “very close” to Epstein and even “used to fly in each other’s plane.”

“Donald Trump was in Jeffrey’s office many times and there’s witnesses that could point that, could testify that they saw Trump in Jeffrey’s office. So, I don’t know why he said he never was in Jeffrey’s office. That was a just blatant lie. I couldn’t believe he actually said that because it’s so provable that he was there,” Mark said.

However, according to CNN, Trump’s White House has denied these claims.