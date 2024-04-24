Rebel Wilson Reveals Royal Family Member Invited Her to Party Involving Drugs

Rebel Wilson in her new memoir, Rebel Rising, reveals shocking details about a member of the British royal family, alleging extravagant drug-ridden parties. According to Page Six, Wilson claims that she was once invited to a drug-infused orgy in Southern California by this unnamed royal. While the Australian actress does not reveal the royal's identity, she describes the person as male, ranking between fifteenth to twentieth in line to the British throne. Wilson also recounts receiving a last-minute invitation in 2014, where the royal emphasized the need for more female attendees at a lavish medieval-themed event.

The book reads, “I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party– the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls.'" Dressed in a buxom damsel costume with a cone hat, Wilson embraced the medieval theme of the party, which was hosted at the residence of a U.S. entrepreneur on the outskirts of Los Angeles. According to PEOPLE magazine, Wilson wrote in her memoir that what she initially believed to be candy, was distributed freely at the event.

She added, “The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool…The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight." As the party unfolded, she remembered catching a glimpse of the unidentified royal. Wilson shared, “I watch the British royal flounder around…There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2 am and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy."

Wilson alleges that she was informed that the drug was intended for use during the orgy, as these activities typically commenced at a specific point in the evening at the tech billionaire's gatherings. “Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense,” she wrote. "They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!" According to Wilson's memoir, she had no interest in being involved in the events that were to unfold. She disclosed, “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can.”

Wilson's memoir also mentions a few other notable men— a Jordanian prince who purportedly proposed a $2 million weekend with Wilson, an offer she turned down. Another figure mentioned is Sacha Baron Cohen. Wilson accuses the Borat star of inappropriate conduct during the filming of The Brothers Grimsby, a 2016 R-rated film in which they both appeared.

Meanwhile, a representative for Cohen refuted, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during, and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."