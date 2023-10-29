Pop star Britney Spears is once again making headlines, this time with the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, where she explains her frequent nude Instagram posts. Spears has become the subject of conversation again as excerpts from the book provide insight into her social media habits, among other things. Britney's revealing photos have drawn attention over the years. Now, fans are learning the reason behind her bold Instagram presence directly from Spears in her tell-all book.

Britney Spears penned her thoughts and explained why she frequently shares nude photos of herself on Instagram. "I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," Spears writes, as reported by Page Six. "But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture."

The pop star, who was under a restrictive conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, has posted a number of nude images on social media in recent years. Some of the images show her topless while at the beach. Other photographs depict her horseback riding without a shirt on. While she has received both criticism and praise for these artistic reveals, her social media presence continues to feature an array of visually expressive content.

Last year, Britney Spears' son Jayden told ITV News that he hoped his mother would stop posting revealing photos on Instagram, saying, "It’s like almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will." In response to her son's comments, Spears posted a statement on Instagram saying she was deeply saddened to hear she did not meet his expectations as a mother. Spears has two sons, Preston (18) and Jayden (17), from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline. She continues to share custody of the children with Federline after their divorce.

Britney Spears and her two sons have sadly been estranged for nearly two full years now. However, right before the boys moved away to Hawaii with their father this past August, according to Marca, Britney and her sons were able to reconnect briefly over the phone. Additionally, as reported by Page Six, sources disclosed that before the release of Britney's tell-all memoir on October 24th, the pop star made sure to have discussions with Preston and Jayden about the book's contents. Most poignantly, even with their ongoing estrangement, Britney dedicated her book to Preston and Jayden, writing that they are the "love of [her] life." This emphasizes that, above all else, Britney's sons continue to be her utmost concern and priority.

