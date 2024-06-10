Reason Why Ivana Trump Once Said: "I Wouldn’t Want To Be in Melania’s Louboutins Right Now"

Melania and Ivana Trump's animosity was in full swing when Ivana Trump published a book titled Raising Trump in 2017. At the time, Ivana further exacerbated tensions between the two by insisting on Good Morning America that she would perpetually serve as the president's 'first lady.' Melania then released a statement in which she referred to Ivana as 'attention-seeking and self-serving noise.'

However, Ivana made it clear in her book that she feels no jealousy toward her. As per People, She mentioned in her book, "Why should I? She didn’t break up my marriage. Her son, Barron, 11, often plays with my grandchildren. Donald is happy with her and our interactions have been cordial." She further clarified in her book, "Frankly, I wouldn’t want to be in Melania’s Louboutins right now." Ivana also recounted the 'minor speed bump" that she and Melania encountered in the autumn of 2015, not long after Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2016.

While discussing Trump's presidency with her 40 female friends, Ivana wrote, "And all I said was that Melania is a quiet, private woman, and that she might not enjoy being in public so much. The next thing I knew, the Daily News was running an article quoting an ‘insider’ who claimed I said, ‘[Melania] can’t talk, she can’t give a speech, she doesn’t go to events, she doesn’t seem to want to be involved.’" Ivana remembered sending a text to Melania extending a hand of friendship. She texted her, "You have never done anything wrong to me and I never have to you. You are in the family and I would never do anything against the family. Love, Ivana. That smoothed things over. I hope she knows I’m rooting for her, just as I’m rooting for Donald."

Ivana and Melania have many similarities despite their troubled past: they are both cherished moms who give their children their all, they are both immigrants who sought refuge in America, and they were both previously models who went on to become wealthy socialites and successful businesswomen. Although Ivana had reservations about Melania in the past, her bond with Marla Maples, Donald Trump's second wife, was intense. Marla had an affair with Donald while he was still married to Ivana. She had a valid cause to be more outspoken about her dislike of Maples.

In her memoir, Ivana said Maples introduced herself to her and expressed her love for the former president. As per CBS News, Ivana said that the time she instructed Maples to 'get lost' was the moment she realized her marriage had ended. She also called her a 'showgirl' later in an interview on CBS' Sunday Morning. As per Town and Country, she said at the time, "She's a showgirl. Never achieve anything in her life." However, Tiffany Trump, who is the daughter of Donald and Maples, was there at Ivana's burial despite the animosity between them. She paid her respects to the mother of her half-siblings.