A Scottish woman, Kira Cousins, constantly updated friends and family on her fake pregnancy and baby to keep up with the lie. (Image Credit: YouTube/ Daily Record)

A woman in Scotland faked her pregnancy and then continued to lie with a fake doll she posed as her baby. Kira Cousins, a 23-year-old former supermarket worker from Airdrie, was expecting her baby with her then-partner, Jamie Gardner.

She reportedly resorted to the deception because she couldn’t reveal her miscarriage to the father of the baby.

Cousins wore a prosthetic belly to pretend she was pregnant and celebrated the gender-reveal party extravagantly. She wore a white dress and caressed her fake bump in the party photos while thanking her mom and grandmother for buying her a pram and a baby seat.

On October 10, she revealed the birth of the baby, weighing 5 lb 4 oz and named Bonnie-Leigh Joyce Gardner. Her own family, partner, and co-workers did not suspect the baby was fake. She did not allow them to touch her to avoid infection.

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The deception soon fell apart after her mother found out the baby looked unreal and was a life-like doll. Her partner believed the baby was real since the doll could move, have facial features altered and be fed to make it appear real to others. The lie went on for months, and Cousins apologized in a now-deleted post, “I’m so sorry. I wasn’t pregnant. There was no baby. I made it up and kept it going way too far. I faked scans, messages, a whole birth story and acted like a doll was a real baby. I know how bad it is. I f***ed up. I didn’t know how to stop once I started.”

“In everyone’s defense, the doll could move. You could change the facial features, arms, and legs. You could feed the doll, making it pee or poo.”

She accepted her mistake but also explained, “I couldn’t tell him. I did lose a child. I tried to tell him when I first lost the child.” Furthermore, she added she couldn’t speak to her partner about anything, and nobody knew what their relationship was like during that time.

When Gardner found out, he called Cousins a “psycho” and walked out. The attention to detail in her deception was crazy accurate, but she also hinted it was easy to fool everyone. She said, “If they didn’t, they were stupid,” for those who couldn’t figure it out sooner.

Apart from using the doll as a baby, Cousins also stole photos of a baby from someone’s Facebook account in 2023 and sent them to her friends and family as her own. The mother of the child found out through a common acquaintance who noted, “Isn’t this your daughter?”

Upon learning that Cousins had sent over 20 photos of her baby, the mother said, “I honestly felt sick after seeing it.” Some of the photos she shared were taken from the hospital bed when she was born. The mother called it a horror story, as she did not know Cousins would do something like this. She had a private account and trusted her with the photos of her baby.

She added, “I don’t know how long Kira had kept this up for, but I’ve since discovered that Kira had been sending pictures of my daughter to others too. I have no idea of how many different people have received images of my baby and have fallen victim to Kira’s lies.”

The news went viral across social media platforms, with netizens expressing shock. A user wrote, “She was one step away from being the freak on the documentary “Maternal Instinct” on Netflix, and she’s on death row just saying.” Another one joked, “Imagine turning up with a plastic doll and everyone saying, ‘Aww, she’s got your eyes.”

“The boyfriend and family are clearly thicker than a castle wall,” pointed out one more. One concerned user commented, “She sounds like she needs (needed) help. And I don’t mean that in an unkind way. Like, it’s clearly a cry for help. Something was wrong, and she didn’t know how to fix it.”

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.