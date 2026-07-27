Shoppers at a Las Vegas Walmart near Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue were left terrified after a violent fight broke out, leading to a shooting. The altercation, which took place on July 21, ended with the responding Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer shooting and killing the suspect in an attempt to protect the bystanders.

According to a report by KSNV, a man, identified as Kwame Swain, was arguing with his girlfriend outside the building around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday. A police report reveals two women, Ameea Blue, 30, and Raqiya Ward, 25 (identified by her maiden name, Smith, in the arrest report), approached the couple after Swain said something to them.

The interaction turned physical when Blue tried to punch Swain. Swain dodged and hit back, and soon a full fight broke out among the three. According to the report, investigators obtained a cell phone video of the initial fight and also interviewed the person who captured the video.

The report continues that Swain’s girlfriend stepped in to break up the brawl. However, Smith punched her, with Blue then grabbing a rock from a nearby planter and throwing it, hitting Swain. Swain tried to throw a rock back at Blue, but his girlfriend blocked it to protect her.

At some point during the chaos, Smith called her husband, Travis Ward, asking him to bring a gun to the store before officers arrived at the scene, according to witnesses.

Security guards stopped Blue, who was still holding rocks, from chasing Swain into the Walmart. Shortly after, Raqiya Ward or Smith pointed Swain out to her husband, Travis, as he arrived at the scene. Investigators say Travis ran inside, drew a handgun, and shot Swain. He attempted to fire a second time, but his gun jammed.

Kwame Swain was shot in the stomach inside the store and was taken to a nearby hospital. A responding officer heard the gunshot, saw Travis running out with a weapon, and shot him several times.

“As an officer arrived, he heard a shot coming from the store and observed people running out. The officer approached the business and encountered a male armed with a handgun. The officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. The individual was taken into custody, and medical personnel pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene,” the report states.

Following the violence, police arrested Smith and Blue. They appeared before a judge on Thursday to face charges related to the fight.

During the appearance, defense attorneys argued that the women didn’t start the altercation. However, prosecutors maintained that the entire tragedy stemmed from a fight initiated by the two women and their decision to call an armed relative.

Prosecutors also noted that both women have prior criminal records. The judge ordered Smith to be held without bail. Meanwhile, Blue’s bail was set at $25,000 with electronic monitoring. Both are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday.

The police department also provided an update on the officer who shot the suspect.

“The officer involved in the July 21, 2026, officer-involved shooting has been identified as Officer Cristobal Magana. This incident occurred in the 5100 block of Boulder Highway. Officer Magana is 29 years old and has been employed with LVMPD since 2024. He is currently assigned to the Community Safety Division, Southeast Area Command. Officer Magana has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.”

Speaking about the horrific incident, a shopper, identified as Christopher Goodloe, told CBS affiliate KLAS, “I literally came to get some Tylenol so I can do my morning walk, and I came into a scene looking like Baghdad. I can’t believe it, man. Thirty-two years and I never experienced this in my life. Vegas has changed quite a bit.”

Another one told local ABC affiliate KTNV, “Honestly, it was scary because a lot of families live in the area. I’m here all the time, so to hear something like this happened at our local Walmart is crazy. I never thought it would happen over here.”

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.