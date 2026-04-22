Psychic Predicts Strain in Melania and Donald Trump’s Relationship: “The Past Creeps Into the Present”

Melania Trump and Donald Trump’s relationship could face a rocky period after a psychic has predicted that their relationship “may run into hardships and misunderstandings.” Melania and the president are often hailed by the MAGA crowd as the ideal couple. However, various reports over the years have indicated that the couple’s pairing is far from perfect.

Last month, Trump spoke candidly about Melania’s reaction to the ballroom construction. “And when you hear all that hammering out there, you know why the First Lady is not thrilled exactly,” Trump began. “She said, will the pile drivers ever stop? You know, they go from 6 in the morning till 11.30 in the evening. Can you imagine? Here? You know what? To me, that’s a beautiful sound. She doesn’t like it. I love it.”

JUST IN: A federal judge again ruled that Donald Trump’s plan to build a White House ballroom without congressional approval is unlawful, rejecting claims it was needed for national security and saying his earlier order already required construction to stop. In a 10-page order,… pic.twitter.com/ZIQCcUPqog — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 16, 2026

According to The Mirror US, a psychic named Inbaal Honigman spoke candidly about Melania Trump’s zodiac sign and how it could affect her relationship with the POTUS. “Melania’s Sun is not her only Taurus placement. She also has Mercury, planet of communication, Venus, planet of love, as well as Saturn, planet of discipline, in Taurus,” the psychic revealed.

“The sign of the Bull features heavily in the First Lady’s star chart, making her a very typical Taurus. Loyal, dependable and a lover of luxury, Taurus is due to experience a challenging period in their love lives.”

Honigman then went on to explain how each “astrological sign has a planet which rules it,” explaining that Melania’s Taurus sign is ruled by “planet Venus, planet of love and beauty.” “This love planet means that Taureans like Melania are graceful, romantic, elegant and home-loving,” Honigman explained. “Venus goes retrograde once every eighteen months for around 41 days, and during that time, love matters can be complicated, and relationships may run into hardships and misunderstandings.”

Honigman then explained that “Melania will come face to face with some uncomfortable truths in her love life,” as Venus enters retrograde on October 3. “During a retrograde, the past creeps into the present, so historic accusations can find their way to the headlines again,” Honigman revealed. “Melania’s own secrets can be coming to light during that week. Rumors of a flirtation, whether truthful or not, will be whispered about in the White House hallways.”

Jimmy Kimmel aired a photo of Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein together after the First Lady made a public address to say she’s “never been friends with Epstein.” “While you’re explaining how much you didn’t know Epstein, any particular reason you can think of that he had a… pic.twitter.com/3IvaMIXSQ6 — Variety (@Variety) April 10, 2026

The psychic’s words are amusing because Melania recently announced a press conference earlier this month to address her stance on the Epstein Files. She denied any kind of connection to the convicted child s-x offender, despite multiple pictures suggesting otherwise. Donald Trump backed Melania on her claim when asked by a reporter if she had any links to Jeffrey Epstein.

“She had none,” Trump began. “Because the fake news had said she did, and she had none. I think it bothered her that fake news was just being fake news. That’s all she wanted to clarify.” The psychic’s prediction suggested that Melania’s past may resurface, leading to her rocky relationship with Donald Trump crumbling.