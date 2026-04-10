Jimmy Kimmel Says Melania Trump “Must Really Hate” Donald Trump, Rips Her Epstein Remarks

Jimmy Kimmel recently broke down a statement by First Lady Melania Trump following a viral email exchange involving her and the late Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel referred to her recent remarks at a White House Press conference addressing speculation about a link to Epstein.

During his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel’s monologue began with him claiming no one was talking about the email she mentioned during her press conference at the White House. He went on to play a clip of Melania discouraging people from spreading false accusations against her. She also stated that these alleged lies needed to “end today.”

In response, Kimmel jokingly asked if those “lies” could end tomorrow since it was the first time he’d heard of it. He mimicked Melania’s accent and said, “Can you give me like a minute to catch up?”

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Melania Trump’s surprise Epstein denial, joking she “must really hate” Donald Trump for reviving the faded topic with her unexpected White House statement.#MelaniaTrumpEpstein#trump#EpsteinFiles #JeffreyEpstein pic.twitter.com/EeMSR5ZkAQ — Celebs Informer (@CelebsNformer) April 10, 2026

Next, Kimmel pointed out the reports that her husband, President Donald Trump, didn’t know about Melania’s speech. He mentioned that if he knew, then the MAGA leader would’ve spit out a “whole gallon of Diet Coke.” Kimmel claimed that her statement addressing speculations was better than her movie, Melania.

As the audience continued laughing and applauding for Kimmel, he went on to share another glimpse from her press conference. This clip featured Melania Trump strongly denying her friendship with Epstein.

The First Lady explained that she and her husband knew him because they coincidentally bumped into each other during social settings. She said this was common in New York and Palm Beach.

Kimmel offered a correction and mentioned that meeting people one usually wouldn’t through a setting was common “everywhere.” He then questioned the timing of her remarks about Epstein.

🚨 #EPSTEIN

Melania Trump: “Epstein’ın mağdurlarına yönelik istismardan hiçbir zaman haberdar olmadım. Hiçbir şekilde dahil olmadım. Uçağında bulunmadım, özel adasına gitmedim.” pic.twitter.com/dpGaEcIndG — HAP (@hapgundem) April 10, 2026

The entertainment host highlighted that the country is reportedly dealing with many political dilemmas, including the conflict with Iran. Trump had reportedly spent six weeks without any discussion of his alleged connections to Epstein.

Kimmel accused Melania of “really hating” her husband because he brought up the Epstein files two days after the temporary ceasefire with Iran. This triggered a wave of cheers from the audience members.

That’s not all; the president was apparently not aware of his wife holding a press conference in the White House. He spoke to a reporter from MS Now after she finished delivering her remarks.

The president stated that he did not receive any kind of heads-up or information about it from his wife. This is also what Kimmel mentioned in his monologue. However, while speaking to CNN before she delivered her statement, an insider claimed Trump was very much aware of her move.

This is great! | Jimmy Kimmel Live | Trump Had NO IDEA Melania Was Making an Epstein Statement & He’s Back to Making Threats to Iran https://t.co/C9ke4bfMSs — Terry Aichele (@hermistonsports) April 10, 2026

When Melania declared that she was not a victim of Epstein, Kimmel quickly chimed in, saying, “I am my husband’s victim.” The clip continued to play with Melania subtly mentioning her book while describing how she met her husband “by chance” at a New York party.

Kimmel noted that only a member of the Trump family would use such an opportunity to promote a book. He then highlighted her mention of photographs of her and her husband that Epstein shared online. Trump claimed that the photos being shared online were not true.

While Trump attempted to shut down rumors, Kimmel presented a rather thought-provoking question: If she claimed not to know Epstein, why was there reportedly a photo of her and her husband as younger individuals with the convicted felon on his desk?