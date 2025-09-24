Prince Harry’s UK Visit Has Allegedly Led To Tension Between Prince William & Kate Middleton

Prince Harry’s recent trip to the United Kingdom has added a fresh layer of tension within the royal family. With his and his wife Megan Markle’s ongoing feud with the family, his meeting with King Charles reportedly unsettled Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Harry reunited with his father during the visit, but noticeably, he did not meet his older brother or sister-in-law. A royal insider told RadarOnline that the Prince and Princess of Wales seemed determined to appear united in public.

However, beneath the surface, “the strain is showing.” According to the source, the brief reunion between Charles and his younger son “reopened old wounds,” showing how the chances of the two brothers getting reunited anytime soon are really less.

Observers claim William and Kate’s usually polished public image “appeared to falter” during appearances following Harry’s visit. Although they put on a strong front, reports suggest the couple has been coping with added stress and disagreements behind palace doors.

Kate, in particular, is said to favor some form of reconciliation. “Kate would like to see some form of peace,” the insider revealed. William, on the other hand, is apparently standing his ground. “He feels Harry must earn back trust before they can even think about it,” the source explained.

This dispute has reportedly created friction between William and Kate. For months, the couple has quietly disagreed on how to handle the fallout with Harry. At one point, Kate was even said to have approached King Charles for help.

According to a previous RadarOnline report, she encouraged her father-in-law to join her in nudging William toward reconciliation. She also made attempts on her own during family gatherings.

One such effort allegedly took place at a wedding, where tensions between the brothers were evident. Harry and William were expected to sit side by side, but William did not favor the idea. A source claimed, “Kate’s told William he needs to rise above this and be the bigger man.” However, William reportedly refused to ease his stance, adding to the rift.

The situation escalated once again during Harry’s latest visit. Reports noted that while King Charles made an effort to see his youngest son, reportedly leaving Scotland to do so, William kept his distance. Though just “eight miles away” from his brother, William is said to have made no attempt to connect.

Despite hearty attempts from Kate, William has been quite strong regarding his disapproval of his brother. There were also rumors of Kate arranging a meeting between the two last year, but eventually that attempt also failed and the relationship between Prince Harry and his family continued to be in ruins.

Prince Harry honors Princess Diana by turning her legacy into action. William protects the institution that broke her. One brother carries her spirit forward. The other clings to tradition.#PrinceHarry #PrincessDiana #PrinceWilliam #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/tT2scgMp2N — The Notorious JTB (@then0toriousjtb) September 13, 2025

Besides being stressed by Harry’s presence, Prince William was also extremely unhappy about his uncle Prince Andrew being present during the same event. Andrew has been a sex offender and his association with Epstein is also quite well known. Despite being his family, William was not at all pleased by his uncle’s presence there and maintained his distance.