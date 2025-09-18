Should Prince William And Prince Harry Bury The Hatchet With a Good Old Fashioned Hunting Trip?

For the first time in a long time, it looks like there’s a slim chance that the years-long feud between Prince William and Prince Harry could finally be resolved.

There’s no bad blood like the bad blood between warring brothers, and Harry and Wills have been at each other’s throats like wild dogs for a number of years.

However, with Harry back in the country, without little Miss Meghan Markle in tow, and genuinely looking to patch things up with his dad, it appears likely that a teary-eyed reunion between the two bros is on the cards.

But, and it’s a big but. When it comes to the Windsor brothers, there’s a lot of ego at play. King Charles III may be keen to dismiss Harry’s penchant for slating the royal family in public and writing embarrassing books about them, and let bygones be bygones, but Wills is still a relatively young buck who is perhaps not so willing to give any ground to his surly sibling.

So perhaps, it would one best all around for the UK’s monarchy and constitution if Harry and Wills bury the hatchet by indulging in a spot of bloodsports.

The thought of these two stalking some defenceless, unsuspecting deer, or plump and helpless peasant, sorry, pheasant, with a double-barrelled shotgun will not sit well in the stomach of many who fondly admire the brothers’ humanitarian activism.

Indeed, one would think that Prince William, who has made it his business to single-handedly save the elephants, would be something of an animal-loving vegan who would cry tears of distress at the sight of the plight of a disorientated hedgehog trying to cross a busy urban road.

But lest we forget. William and Harry are royal, and one thing all royals have in common is an unbridled enthusiasm for killing animals, or as they like to call it, hunting.

Scratch Prince William’s flimsy facade as the king of conservation and you will find Kate Middleton’s significant other is — like his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who spent a lifetime killing animals in every corner of the globe — a keen advocate of trophy hunting.

Prince Philip not only earned himself a fearsome reputation for killing tigers and crocodiles, but was also the “President Emeritus” of the World Wildlife Fund. A tough contradiction to bridge, but the old boy managed it rather well.

Some years ago, Prince William indulged in a spot of deer and wild boar killing in Spain. Days later, he featured in a high-profile campaign to warn people of the dangers of illegal hunting. Oh, the irony.

And who can forget that picture from 2014 of an armed Prince Harry in Africa staring smugly at the camera with a one-ton water buffalo he had just downed with his power rifle?

Well, Harry can. In later years, the man of action was pictured lying like a distraught mother across a sedated elephant and snapping like a dramatic teenager that the slaughter of such animals is “a pointless waste of beauty.”

Unlike water buffaloes, it would appear, elephants are special “Walt Disney” animals that need saving.

It’s worth noting that at the King’s Norfolk home in Sandringham, where the royal family have their Christmas get-togethers, there are 62 stuffed animals, including two rare rhinos, a leopard, an Indian tiger, the tusks of an elephant, and two lions.

Trophy hunting and the royal family have enjoyed a long and loving relationship with one another through the centuries and down the decades.

But you can’t blame Prince William for the thrill-killing ways of his ancestors, but you can blame him for his ongoing support of a practice where unsuspecting animals die a torturous, ignoble, barbaric, and unnecessary death at the hands of white-collared executives who will pay extortionate amounts of money to fly thousands of miles and kill animals from a distance.

We’re talking trophy hunting! Or as they like to sweeten the pill – commercial hunting!

In this barbaric bloodsport after the hunters maimed them with their telescopic guns or pierced them with their high-powered arrows, the animal might stumble off for a bit, bloodied and in pain as they die a slow agonizing death.

Then in the wake of the all-important slaughter selfie, the animal is skinned, its body left to rot, and its head cut off by the proud hunter, who’ll take it home to add to his or her trophy cabinet.

Prince William once told ITV News, “Commercial hunting is a justifiable means of conserving species that are under threat.

“There’s a place for commercial hunting. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea…but if somebody out there wants to pay money – and it wouldn’t be me – but if somebody did, then it is a justifiable means of conserving species that are under serious threat.”

As we can see, hunting is in the blood of the Windsor brothers, so what better way to bury the hatchet than taking down some poor, defenceless animal with it?