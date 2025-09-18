Donald Trump Throws Subtle Shade at Prince Harry – And Fans Think King Charles Isn’t Happy

A royal dinner can never go without drama. On top of that, at the most recent one at Windsor Castle, there was someone who lived drama – Donald Trump. The U.S. President attended the banquet as part of his three-day-long state visit to the UK, alongside his wife, Melania Trump. The American couple will spend most of their days at the castle with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Certain moments from the state banquet have garnered quite attention. One of them is how King Charles III reacted to Donald Trump’s subtle jab at Prince Harry.

At the St George’s Hall dinner, the President had an opportunity to address all 160 guests who were invited. Very obviously, his state visit is all about mending the relationship between America and the UK. So, the POTUS started by claiming that both countries have a “special” bond. “Seen from American eyes, the word special does not begin to do it justice,” he said with a poetic touch.

“We’re joined by history and faith, by love and language and by transcendent ties of culture, tradition, ancestry and destiny. We’re like two notes in one chord or two verses of the same poem, each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together,” Trump continued.

“The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal,” he continued. Trump also added that this visit is “one of the highest honors,” of his life, and that he has “such respect for” UK.

It was fine this far.

President Trump has high regard for The Prince and Princess of Wales.

He praised both in his speech at the State Banquet and also King Charles for raising such a ‘remarkable son’. Harry can add it to his long list of grievances… pic.twitter.com/kaMdImVZ73 — Helen Rosa (@HelenRosamond11) September 18, 2025

However, eyebrows were raised when Donald Trump commented on King Charles III’s fatherhood. The POTUS praised the king for “raising” Prince William well.

“His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales. Really amazing,” said Trump, throwing a few compliments in the Prince of Wales’ way. Royal fans were quick to point out that the Republican President very subtly shaded Prince Harry, as he did not even mention his name in his speech.

Fans also noticed how Charles reacted when Trump made the remark. According to observers, the king did not appear to be happy, as he apparently stopped smiling abruptly when the POTUS only praised William.

“What about Harry?” one social media user commented under a clip of the incident. “I don’t think Charles looks very impressed. His smile drops,” another pointed out. A third echoed, “The King’s poker face is wavering.” One user also commented that King Charles looked “uncomfortable” with that part of Donald Trump’s state banquet speech.