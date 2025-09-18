Did Melania Trump Request a Separate Bedroom on UK Visit? Insiders Reveal POTUS and FLOTUS’s Unusual Sleeping Arrangement

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in the U.K. for the second time since 2019 for a state visit, which has been highly publicized and covered by tabloids. From getting the royal grand salute to enjoying lavish lunches at Windsor Castle and special privileges, the couple is living the picture-perfect life.

However, recent reports and eagle-eyed fans claim that the couple is reportedly occupying separate suites at Windsor Castle during this week’s state visit to the U.K.

Palace insiders told the Daily Mail that the couple requested their own rooms and brought their own sheets from the U.S. for added comfort.

As per The Daily Beast, Windsor Castle has well over 1,000 rooms, including state apartments, private chambers, chapels, and official offices. Set in the English county of Berkshire, about 25 miles west of central London, the castle has a rich royal history that has been relevant since the late reign of King Henry. Owing to its magnificence, there’s ample space.

According to royal expert Alastair Bruce, Fen, the principal guest suites include both a double bed and a single bed, meaning the couple could have shared a room theoretically without disturbing one another after late-night events.

Donald & Melania Trump’s unusual sleeping arrangement during their stay in the UK has been revealed: they will reportedly sleep in the separate suits, with the couple also sleeping in their own sheets carried over the Atlantic (DailyExpress). 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CLWSUY8Udh — Margareta Perun (@MargarethPerun) September 17, 2025

Yet reports suggest the Trumps chose to sleep apart. Some palace staff joked that if Melania had asked for a waterbed, it could have been used as an excuse to create distance between the two.

Speculation continued to brew about Melania and Trump’s marital strains and Melania’s preference to spend time alone in New York since she has friends there. Barron is also there for his studies at NYU, while Donald remains in Washington, D.C for his political endeavors.

Normal for them. They have had separate bedrooms in their NYC Apt, Mara Largo and at the White House. Why they keep up the stupid fake holding hands crapola again and again for the MAGA public is beyond me. He must be paying her a pretty penny because being first lady doesn’t… — PUGSPIRACY (@Pugspiracy) September 17, 2025

Writer Michael Wolff previously claimed that Donald and Melania “live separate lives,” a claim the White House strongly denied, calling such allegations “fabrications.”

Wolff is one of Trump’s most prominent critics, and he made some shocking revelations in his book about Donald Trump’s odd marriage to Melania. Written by Michael Wolff in the book titled ‘All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.” Michael Wolff also wrote, “That arrangement, an American marriage on a transactional basis, might be difficult to explain in open court and to ‘family values.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little, Brown Book Group (@littlebrownbookgroup_uk)

He said that even though Melania and Donald Trump’s relationship seems like the perfect romantic tale, owing to the fact that the duo met when Melania was much younger than Trump in New York. The two fell head over heels in love; in reality, their bond is allegedly boring, odd, and stale.

Furthermore, ahead of their arrival at Stansted Airport, Trump’s team reportedly inspected his suite at Windsor and requested his preferred bed linens. Some courtiers quipped that this was to avoid his customary tanning chemicals ruining the royal bedding. Photos captured Trump sitting beside King Charles III during the Beating Retreat ceremony, with his thinning hair and pink scalp visibly exposed.

The 47th President of the United States, #DonaldTrump, meets with King #CharlesIIIrd from the United Kingdom at Windsor Castle to strengthen political and economic alliance ties. pic.twitter.com/r5AFNhtOzm — Idol Royalty (@idolroyalty) September 17, 2025

Neither Trump nor Melania has confirmed any of the information above, and it seems like they are honestly least bothered about what others claim about them when they are hanging out with the British royal family and having the best time of their lives.