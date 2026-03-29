Prince Harry & Meghan Hit With Fresh Royal Drama After Epstein Fallout

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went public with their relationship, the road has not been smooth for the couple. Their marriage also had to navigate a rocky road, which ultimately led to the couple leaving their royal home and living apart.

News of feuds between Prince Harry and Prince William has been rife, and while there have sometimes been speculations about a royal reconciliation in the family, nothing of that sort has materialized. While Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan has often been cited as the root cause of all the problems he has with his family, the couple has maintained a united demeanor in front of the public and media.

Despite presenting themselves as a strong couple, Meghan and Harry have been plagued by rumors of their marriage hitting the rocks, coupled with speculations that they are also going through monetary troubles. While 2025 was not very kind to them, as Meghan’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan was canceled and she ended up on Ranker’s list of the most disliked celebrities, 2026 also seems to be not going too well for the royal couple.

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For starters, former Prince Andrew’s involvement with the late s- offender Jeffrey Epstein and his eventual arrest by the police in 2026 have brought royal family, and Prince Harry and Meghan, right in the middle of Royal controversies despite not being an active part of the family.

As Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, told Mirror, while Prince Harry does not share a great bond with his father and brother, King Charles and Prince William, he is quite close to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

However, the Epstein emails have revealed that he was not only close to Former Prince Andrew, but also to Ferguson and had even spent time with the daughters. Now, as Larcombe explained, Prince Harry might want to reach out to the two sisters during such a difficult time. However, Meghan, thinking from a business perspective might ask him not to because that might end up getting them involved in the Epstein scandal and the Royal family’s ties to it.

Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever is already not doing well, and it is only natural that she would not want more negative publicity. However, that essentially puts Prince Harry in a position where he has to make a really difficult decision, which might have a negative impact on his and Meghan’s relationship.

Besides the Royal family drama, Meghan and Prince Harry are also in a fight with royal biographer Tom Bower, who has authored the book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family. An excerpt from the book published in The Times on March 13, 2026 gave a rather unsavory picture of Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the rest of the royal family.

The said excerpt claimed that during a teatime meeting, things allegedly went out of hand and Prince William ended up wagging a finger on Meghan’s face. This inevitably made Prince Harry angry and he became determined about taking revenge.

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Meghan and Harry have, however, denied any of this to be true and also released a statement. Talking to PEOPLE, they said that Bower’s book was “deranged conspiracy and melodrama” and also accused the author to have “made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met.”

As Prince Harry and Meghan continue getting embroiled in one drama after the other, their business ventures also seem to be doing rather poorly. Their charity organization Archewell Philanthropies was forced to lay off staff last year, which only added to their many worries.

While speculations and rumors go wild, Prince Harry and Meghan appear united and there have been no official confirmation about the couple falling apart.