Gayle King’s Changing Look Sparks Ozempic Speculation—Here’s What the Expert Says

Gayle King has persistently grabbed the spotlight when it comes to her transformation. The American TV personality has had lifelong struggles with losing weight and has even documented her journey to get back in shape. From celebrating small victories to hitting roadblocks, Gayle’s social media handle has been a clear guide to her transformation.

However, it seems the past two years have seen Gayle undergo a noticeable change in her appearance. Between 2025 and 2026, she appears to have become significantly slimmer, prompting speculation about the use of Ozempic. Adding to the dramatic changes were her noticeable facial changes, which some have speculated could be signs associated with GLP-1 drugs.

Gayle King, Oprah’s constant, er, companion (behind Oprah to her left black jacket reddish hair glasses), looks thinner too, and she’s walking the same way. Ozempic is bad, mmmkay? — Grouchian (@grouchian) March 7, 2026

​Renowned facial and body plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Omidi recently shared insights, explaining what Gayle King may have undergone. In an interaction with Nicki Swift, the Beverly Hills resident said the 71-year-old’s facial changes could be linked to weight loss drugs.

Some clear signs include hollow eyes and sunken cheeks. In some instances, these drugs may also curb appetite and reduce an individual’s calorie intake drastically. But Dr. Omidi could not confirm whether Gayle actually managed to lose weight naturally or with the help of the medications.

​For the sake of public curiosity about Gayle’s changed facial look, Michael Omidi did offer a breakdown of what looks like an Ozempic face. In his words, “We lose buccal fat in the cheeks, the eyes and temples can appear hollow, and facial bones become more prominent. Much of this can be improved if caught early by increasing protein, nutrients, supplements, and maintaining a balanced diet.”

Well, Gayle King had publicly announced joining Weight Watchers back in 2015, right when one of her oldest friends, Oprah Winfrey, partnered with the company. Unlike the latter, King has never admitted to using GLP-1 drugs for her weight loss journey. She chose to walk down the hard road and once revealed how she managed to shed about 25 pounds within a very short span of time, without depriving herself.

We’ve been friends since we were 21 & 22! 40 plus years later here we are! Our first (and never to be duplicated) @oprahmagazine cover! we have each other’s backs always I believe it’s called “ride or die” …@oprah is the truth in all things full stop… pic.twitter.com/CpofHlJa6A — Gayle King (@GayleKing) August 7, 2019

Speaking with CBS News, she had said, “You don’t have to deprive yourself. That’s what I think is the beauty, is that you can decide how you want to use your points.” She confessed how joining Weight Watchers helped her to take slow but consistent steps toward weight loss. King revealed that after menopause, it became more difficult for her to lose weight. But with a different mindset, she has been able to gradually succeed.

In her words, “When you go through menopause, it is hard to lose weight. So here I am, years later, but I do think that there is something different. My mindset is different. I know that it actually works. It’s slow, baby steps, but it definitely works.”

Her transformation has never been close to easy. Gayle confessed to having weight fluctuations, including a massive weight gain during the pandemic period. In October 2020, she weighed about 172 pounds, which was her heaviest in a long period of time.

Later, through a detailed Instagram post, Gayle King poked humor on her weight and said, “Ideal weight says Dr is 163… not happening anytime soon .. blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought! Make it stop!”