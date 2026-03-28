Denise Richards Gets Candid About Facelift, Admits “It’s Not Something I Could Hide”

Veteran actress Denise Richards is opening up about her plastic procedure like never before, and we are here for it.

Known for iconic roles like Starship Troopers and Wild Things, she has revealed details about her transformation after her plastic surgeon shared striking before-and-after snaps from her recent facelift that caused quite a chatter.

The 55-year-old actress began her career as a teenage model and went on to appear in many films, television shows, and magazine covers like GQ, Bella, and Empire.

The Scary Movie 3 star, who has been named one of the “100 Hottest Women of All-Time” by Men’s Health, said the change in her appearance was a life-altering experience.

In a new interview with Allure, Denise Richards said she chose to have the facelift last June, saying the decision was both personal and practical. After recently recovering from br–st surgery, Denise Richards took time to heal and focus on self-care before moving forward with the decision.

“I wanted to put things back up, where they were before,” she said. “It was three weeks after I did my br–st surgery, and since I’d already taken a few months off to recover from that, I thought.”

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“I’m just gonna do the facelift now too. If I thought about it too long, I may have changed my mind. I would’ve gotten scared,” she added.

According to HOLA! Richards said she was anxious about the procedure because it was her first time doing something to the face.

For someone who had been working in visual media most of her life and undergone breast implants at 20, the actress said this experience felt entirely different. For better or worse, it was like going through an entirely new cosmetic surgery.

“Being in the public eye since my 20s, people know what I look like. A facelift isn’t something I could hide,” the actress said.

Richards admitted how, being in her 20s, she could hide her implants even if she regretted them, but her face was something she could not cover up.

Meanwhile, her daughters, Sami and Lola, were initially against the idea, claiming she didn’t need the surgery. However, they later agreed after seeing that it did not make her lose her essence.

According to LADbible, the mother of three said she went and met a few surgeons in Los Angeles, and chose renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei. He is known for specializing in natural-looking, long-lasting facelift and neck lift procedures.

According to the official website of Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery, Dr. Talei explained that the actress underwent a facelift procedure called Rhytidectomy.

This method is designed to reverse signs of aging and give people a more youthful appearance. Surgeons tighten the muscular layer, targeting areas like the temple and ears, while lifting and removing excess skin.

While aging is inevitable, the procedure can give people between ages 40 and 60 a long-term glow and youthful look. In Denise Richards’ case, the transformation after the procedure has been striking.

Dr. Talei shared a series of before-and-after images on Instagram on March 21, and fans were shocked to witness the results.

He pointed out that small changes like the shape of her eyebrows, forehead, and how her facial features fit together seemed normal, but they made a big difference to the Valentine star’s face.

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Consequently, he explained that previous signs of aging, like tired-looking eyes, sagging skin, and facial tension, had been softened or reversed, giving Richards a more refreshed and natural look.

She also tracked her recovery after the cosmetic procedure and took pictures to document her healing. By day 10, most of the bruising had faded. Within about a month, she looked like a supermodel ready to take on the runway.

“It’s given me a new lease on life,” the actress said.