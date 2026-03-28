Three Months, Four Scandals: Is 2026 the Breaking Point for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been at the center of many scandals and controversies over the years. Many of them have stemmed from their relationship with the British Royal Family.

Their clash with Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine “Kate” Middleton, still has Royal Family fans talking about their beef. After Markle and her husband decided to step away from their royal duties to focus on their individual passions, things appeared to have briefly calmed down.

The keyword being ‘briefly.’ It appears that the couple has the spotlight on them once again, with four new scandals. And this is just three months into 2026! Here’s what we know about the newest controversies involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Netflix and No Chill

Meghan Markle left Netflix ‘millions’ of dollars in the hole with severed As Ever deal: ‘They never saw a return,’ sources claim https://t.co/ScuOyi7jzA pic.twitter.com/gluuVpYr63 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 21, 2026

Let’s begin with the most recent news involving Netflix and the royal couple, which reportedly broke the internet in March 2026. Although the deal between their production company, Archewell Productions, and Netflix fell apart in 2025, their problems with the deal followed them into 2026.

After announcing a step back from Markle’s As Ever brand, a bombshell insider interview with Variety revealed a more dramatic tale about the fallout. Six sources speaking anonymously to the publication commented on the situation.

Apparently, there was a major issue with communication between the production house and Netflix. That, in addition to the reportedly low viewership, put a strain on their professional relationship.

One source even alleged that Markle and Harry were often butting heads with the CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, and the Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria. Both parties have refuted these claims, with Bajaria stating to clarify the issue.

Bajaria claimed that Netflix actually “really enjoyed” working with the royals, but did not confirm or deny claims of losing millions due to the low viewership.

The ‘Deranged’ Book Kerfuffle

Prince Harry and Meghan have hit back at controversial royal author Tom Bower after his new book ‘Betrayal’ says the Prince was ‘brainwashed’ by his wife. pic.twitter.com/jPzAL6NL2e — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 23, 2026

The Royal Family has not exactly been subtle about their family issues, especially when it concerns Markle and Harry. Neither have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Both parties have almost equally shared accounts about their differences.

Critics and conspiracy theorists on the internet were abuzz after the royal biographer Tom Bower’s thoughts about Markle and Harry were highlighted by The Times. The excerpt cited by the publication revealed some rather concerning information about the two.

According to Bower, Queen Camilla believed Markle had “brainwashed” Harry, which eventually led to them stepping away from their royal duties altogether. The author also painted a very revenge-driven picture of Harry upon noticing how his family had reportedly treated his wife.

After speculations and questions about the two of them grew, the couple issued a stern response, slamming the author. Speaking to People exclusively, they issued a joint statement through their representative addressing the allegations in Bower’s book, “Betrayal: Power, Deceit, and The Fight for The Future of The Royal Family.”

The statement mentioned that Bower’s book crossed the boundary from “criticism to fixation.” And accused the author of building his career on “elaborate theories.” They also said, “Those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”

The Upcoming Australian Diaries

‘Meghan and Harry are no longer assured a warm welcome in Australia’: Sussexes will need ‘thick skins’ for trip Down Under, royal experts say amid fears visit could be a ‘lightning rod’ for republicans https://t.co/vrIhCeorAU — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 9, 2026

Earlier this year, The Prince and his wife made an announcement that initially had their fans in Australia gushing. The couple announced their joint visit to the country for business reasons in April 2026. Markle will be doing a meet-and-greet while Harry will be delivering a speech at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit.

This issue here wasn’t meeting them; it was the amount Australians had to pay if they wanted to meet the royals. According to reports, if one wanted to meet Meghan, they’d have to pay a whopping $2,699 AUD to $3,199 AUD. To catch Harry at the Safety Summit, you’d have to pay about $1,500 AUD.

This cost sparked outrage among Australian fans to the point where there’s currently a petition in place to remove the ticket prices entirely. Many have expressed their concern about it being overly expensive.

They have even highlighted the growing cost of living in Australia as a main reason for not being able to afford to meet the royal couple. Whether or not they’d consider reducing the ticket pricing or making the meet and greet entirely free remains to be seen.

The Epstein Files Bombshell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be reeling after explosive allegations surfaced in newly released Epstein-related documents claiming Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was present during the alleged torture of a young girl at Frogmore Cottage. https://t.co/U8OqVTzgqB pic.twitter.com/DhwFHvwIXM — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) March 23, 2026

Neither Harry nor his wife has been linked to the famous Epstein files related to the crimes of the late Jeffrey Epstein. But Prince Harry’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was mentioned several times in the emails and photographs.

Although the couple has no connection to Mountbatten-Windsor’s crimes, being related to someone allegedly involved in a highly controversial bombshell of a scandal does not have perks. Conspiracy theories about the two began making the rounds on the internet.

Many wondered if Harry or Markle knew about his uncle’s alleged involvement and left before things could come to light. However, as mentioned, there’s no evidence linking them to Epstein or his crimes.

According to reports by The Mirror, Markle is deeply concerned for her brand, which is already reportedly struggling. With further speculation, it could make buyers and potential investors wary of her brand.

With such major scandals already causing a buzz on the internet, just three months into 2026, one would wonder: What does the rest of 2026 look like for them? Will the royal couple have a nice, quiet rest of the year, or is there more to come?